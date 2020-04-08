Currency Correlation Matrix Dashboard

Live Dynamic Currency Correlation Dashboard

Stop Trading Blind. See Live Market Correlations in Real-Time.

The most advanced correlation tool for MetaTrader 5. Calculate live correlations from actual market data. Click any pair to open its chart instantly. Make smarter trading decisions with real-time insights.

🎯 Why This Changes Everything

Traditional correlation tools show outdated historical data. This dashboard calculates correlations live from your broker's price feed every 5 minutes. Watch correlations change as the market moves.

The Problem It Solves:

  • ❌ Opening correlated positions and multiplying your risk
  • ❌ Missing hedge opportunities with inverse correlations
  • ❌ Wasting time manually comparing multiple charts
  • ❌ Using outdated correlation data from last month

The Solution:

Live calculations from real market data
One-click chart access - click any pair to open it
Auto-updates every 5 minutes with countdown timer
Smart filtering - shows only strong correlations (≥80% or ≤-80%)

⚡ Core Features That Set It Apart

1️⃣ LIVE Data Calculation

Forget static historical correlations. This uses the Pearson correlation coefficient calculated from actual price movements on your selected timeframe (M1 to MN1).

How it works:

  • Analyzes price changes over 100 bars (configurable 10-500)
  • Recalculates automatically every 5 minutes (configurable 60-3600 seconds)
  • Shows real correlation values like 85.3%, not generic ratings

2️⃣ Click-to-Open Charts

The fastest workflow you've ever experienced:

  • Click EURUSD correlation → EURUSD chart opens instantly
  • Switches to existing charts (no duplicates)
  • Navigate between 28+ currency pairs with one click
  • Save hours of manual chart switching

3️⃣ Intelligent Responsive Design

Looks perfect on any screen:

  • Ultra-wide monitors (2000px+): 5-column layout
  • Standard screens (1200-1600px): 3-4 columns
  • Laptop screens (900-1200px): Compact mode activates
  • Small displays (<900px): 2-column mobile-friendly

Resizes automatically. No configuration needed.

4️⃣ Smart Correlation Filtering

Only shows correlations that matter:

  • Positive ≥80%: Pairs moving together (diversification risk)
  • Negative ≤-80%: Pairs moving opposite (hedge opportunities)
  • Hides weak correlations (<80%) to reduce clutter
  • Auto-sorts by strength (strongest first)

5️⃣ Visual Strength Indicators

Instant visual feedback:

  • Color-coded strength bars for each correlation
  • Green bars for positive correlations
  • Red bars for negative correlations
  • Gradient intensity shows correlation strength

6️⃣ Live Update Countdown

Always know when fresh data is coming:

  • "Next Update: 247s" countdown timer
  • Shows last calculation timestamp
  • Configure update interval (1-60 minutes)
  • Never guess if data is stale

📊 Real Trading Applications

Risk Management

Problem: You're long EURUSD and GBPUSD. Unknown to you, they have 85% correlation. Your risk is 2x what you think.

Solution: Dashboard instantly shows "EURUSD-GBPUSD 85.3%" - you realize you're over-leveraged on USD weakness.

Hedging Strategy

Problem: You want to protect your EURUSD long position but don't know which pair moves opposite.

Solution: Dashboard shows "EURUSD-USDCHF -86.2%" - perfect inverse hedge identified in seconds.

Confirmation Trading

Problem: EURUSD signals buy, but you want confirmation from correlated pairs.

Solution: Click GBPUSD (85% correlated) to instantly check if it's also bullish. Confirm or reject your trade idea in 10 seconds.

Portfolio Diversification

Problem: You have 5 open trades but don't know if they're truly diversified.

Solution: Check all pairs against the dashboard. If they're all 80%+ correlated, you have hidden concentration risk.


⚙️ Fully Customizable

Calculation Settings (5 Parameters)

  • Correlation Period: 10-500 bars (default: 100)
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe M1-MN1 (default: H1)
  • Update Interval: 60-3600 seconds (default: 300)
  • Positive Threshold: 50-99% (default: 80%)
  • Negative Threshold: -99% to -50% (default: -80%)

Display Settings (9 Color Options)

  • Background color
  • Positive/Negative section colors
  • Accent colors (green/red)
  • Text colors (primary/secondary)
  • Hover state color
  • Border color

Feature Toggles (4 Options)

  • Show/hide strength bars
  • Show/hide update time
  • Enable/disable click-to-open
  • Enable/disable gradient effects

📈 Technical Specifications

Monitors: 28 major currency pairs automatically
Calculation Method: Pearson correlation coefficient
Data Source: Live price data from your broker via CopyClose()
Update Frequency: Every 5 minutes (configurable)
Performance: Lightweight - minimal CPU usage
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 Build 3000+
Type: Separate window indicator

Monitored Pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, NZDJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF

Only shows pairs available from your broker.

🚀 Quick Start

  1. Install - Drag indicator onto any chart
  2. Wait 10 seconds - Initial calculation runs automatically
  3. View Results - See live correlations immediately
  4. Click Pairs - Open any pair's chart with one click
  5. Customize - Adjust settings in indicator properties

That's it. No complex setup. Works immediately.

💡 What Makes This Different?

Feature This Dashboard Standard Tools
Data Source Live broker data Historical averages
Update Frequency Every 5 minutes Static/Manual
Chart Opening One-click instant Manual search
Visual Design Modern & Professional Basic tables
Responsive Layout Auto-adjusts to screen Fixed layout
Correlation Formula Pearson coefficient Often unspecified
Customization 18 parameters Limited options
Pair Count Display Dynamic live count Fixed labels

📱 Perfect For:

Day Traders - analyzing multiple pairs simultaneously
Swing Traders - managing portfolio risk across positions
Scalpers - quick confirmation from correlated pairs
Risk Managers - monitoring portfolio correlation exposure
Multi-Strategy Traders - identifying hedge opportunities
Professional Traders - requiring institutional-grade tools

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

This is a professional trading tool, not a trading strategy.

📦 What You Get

✅ Live Dynamic Currency Correlation Dashboard v4.0
✅ 28 pre-configured major currency pairs
✅ Real-time calculation from live broker data
✅ Click-to-open chart functionality
✅ Fully responsive professional UI
✅ Complete customization options (18 parameters)
✅ Lifetime free updates
✅ Installation guide & user manual
✅ Direct support via MQL5 messages

🎯 Stop Guessing. Start Knowing.

Every minute you trade without knowing correlations, you're taking hidden risks.

  • Are your trades truly diversified or secretly concentrated?
  • Are you doubling down on the same market move without realizing it?
  • Could you hedge better if you knew which pairs move opposite?

One indicator. Complete correlation visibility. Instant chart access.

The only correlation tool that combines:

  • ✅ Live data calculation
  • ✅ Interactive chart opening
  • ✅ Professional design
  • ✅ Full customization
  • ✅ Responsive layout

🏆 Professional Grade. Trader Approved.

Designed by traders, for traders. Built with the same attention to detail you use in your trading.

Transform Your Trading Workflow Today

Stop manually checking correlations. Let the dashboard do it automatically while you focus on trading.

Version: 4.0
Platform: MetaTrader 5
License: Lifetime single account
Updates: Free forever
Support: Direct message via MQL5

📞 Questions Before Purchase?

Message us directly through MQL5 for:

  • Pre-purchase questions
  • Custom configuration help
  • Broker compatibility checks
  • Feature requests

We typically respond within 24 hours.

© 2025 Professional Trading Tools. All rights reserved.


Thousands of currency pair combinations analyzed every 5 minutes. All displayed in one clean, clickable dashboard. This is correlation analysis, evolved.

推荐产品
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
指标
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
专家
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
5 (1)
指标
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
指标
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 的目的-建立在几乎每一个交易市场被成功应用的趋势交易系统。它在许多方面都是独一无二的，但它的主要优势是其使用多个数据点，为交易者提供一个更深入，更全面的价格走势视角。这种深入视角，事实上，Ichimoku 是一款非常优秀的可视系统，能够令交易者从那些高概率中 "一目了然" 地快速识别和过滤低概率的交易设置。 本指标基于标准的 MT5 Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 指标，但我已经将它设计为跟踪其它数值 (RSI, CCI, Momentum, TEMA, ...)，且替换至子窗口。 您可以使用它作为其它策略的确认，或者如果您是一个专门的 Ichimoku 用户，您可以将它作为您的 Ichimoku 图表一个梦幻般的辅助。 这是免费版本, 您只能在子窗口里使用 RSI-Ichimoku/原始 Ichimoku。 参看 专业 和 专业多时间帧 版本。
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Smart Arrows
Thabang John Wotsa
指标
Overview The Reverse No Repair indicator is a trend-reversal detection tool that identifies potential turning points in the market with high accuracy. It is designed to provide non-repainting BUY/SELL signals based on candle body strength, volatility filtering, and future confirmation logic. The indicator marks reversal points on the chart using arrows: Red arrow (Down Signal) – Possible bearish reversal (sell opportunity). - Blue arrow (Up Signal) – Possible bullish reversal (buy opportunity).
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (1)
专家
一开始，我全身心投入到 Dragon Ultra 智能交易系统的开发中。它旨在创建一个能够顺势和逆势操作的智能网格系统。Dragon Ultra 结合了强大的锁仓技术和部分止损恢复方法，形成了一个平衡且稳健的交易引擎。系统通过持续更新不断优化。 Dragon Ultra 的优势： 基于斐波那契网格的智能恢复系统 对意外市场事件具有高度抗性 动态位移修正系统 多阶段盈利关闭算法 专家顾问的演进： 阶段1：基础网格系统 阶段2：简单马丁格尔系统 阶段3：斐波那契系统 阶段4：斐波那契恢复系统 阶段5（最新）：带对冲的高级斐波那契恢复系统 推荐： 使用低点差的经纪商 最低存款：$1000 最低杠杆：1:1000 推荐交易品种：EURUSD 市场心理学： 市场必须回调，以创造交易者心理压力。Dragon Ultra 旨在从每个行情波动中获取利润，包括回调。EURUSD 几乎不可能连续单边运行，通常每年只有 2–3 次，这些情况需手动处理。 交易心理学： 情绪：贪婪、亢奋、恐惧/怀疑、希望、后悔、愤怒/挫败。 成功交易者：思想开放、尽责、乐于助人，并通过自律与动机克服不足。
SessionsRangeZone
Vladimir Utkin
指标
RangeZone  Indicator General Overview: Global Exchange Trading from East to West World financial markets operate on the principle of continuous trading sessions, where activity moves with the sun from one financial center to another. Understanding this dynamic is key to successful trading! How Trading Moves Around the World: Asian Session   (Sydney, Tokyo): Opens first, sets the tone for daily volatility Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Asian indices Often forms key support/resistance level
VSA target
Evgenii Bazhenov
指标
VSA目标 该指标使用Vsa（成交量点差分析）系统在图表上识别专业买家或专业卖家，并建立相对于这些柱（烛台）的趋势支撑区，以及目标水平。  特征: 1. 在该指标中，您可以选择一种模式，其中只有专业买家或专业卖家将被确定，并且两个专业参与者将在同一时间被确定。 2. 您可以在符号上设置任何时间帧来确定支持区域和目标水平。 交易时，设置更大的时间框架来确定支撑区域和目标水平，并且交易本身可以在更小的时间框架上进行，以便更准确地进入交易。  3. 在指标设置中，如果使用分时交易量，您可以选择分时交易量，如果使用实际交易量，则可以选择实际交易量。 4. 在确定大型卖家或买家时，您可以手动选择该卷的卷大小和搜索期。 5. 可用于创建专家。 资料描述: 绿色虚线是买方的支持区。 绿色实线（粗线）（TP1，TP2）是您需要平仓的目标价位。 红色虚线是卖家的支持区域。 红色实线（粗线）（TP1，TP2）是您需要平仓的目标价位。 开设购买仓位的建议  在绿色条纹（专业买家）出现后，形成客户支持区。 在此区域中，您可以以最小的风险进行购买交易，前提是销售柱的点差很小。 止损位于买方支持区域下方。 T
Swing Supply Demand
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Key Features: 1. Institutional Supply & Demand Zones Auto-Detection:   Automatically draws zones at valid pivot points. Smart Extension:   Zones extend into the future for easy visibility but automatically cut off when price breaks them. Mitigation Logic:   When a zone is invalidated, it converts into a dashed "Break of Structure" (BOS) line, keeping your chart clean of old data. ATR sizing:   Zone width is dynamic, calculated using Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to current market volatility.
NexusGrid
Cameron Reece Allcock
5 (1)
专家
NexusGrid is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to enhance grid trading performance.  By combining adaptive grid spacing, multiple entry strategies and robust risk controls, NexusGrid brings intelligence and flexibility to both trend-following and mean-reversion systems. Why Choose NexusGrid? Traditional grid EAs rely on fixed intervals and static rules, which can struggle in changing markets. NexusGrid reinvents grid trading by: Adapting its grid spacing to real-time volatility and tre
LineaMMSuavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
指标
Se considera la secuencia de la serie Fibonacci (2,3,5,8,13) que sera multiplicado por un periodo (11 o 33 o 70 etc.), de las 5 lineas se sacara una sola que sera contendrá el máximo y mínimo de las 5, a esta linea se le aplicara un suavizador de 3....y a esta linea suavizada se le volverá a aplicar un suavizador de 3. obteniéndose 2 lineas suavizadas. A simple vista se ve las intersecciones que hacen las lineas que pueden ser usadas para comprar o vender. Cambien se puede usar con apoyo de otro
Broken Trendline Alert
Giovanna Talio
指标
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE ------->   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
指标
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
指标
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
指标
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
DMC Donchian Channel
Deibson Carvalho
5 (2)
指标
What are Donchian Channels? Donchian Channels are three lines generated by moving average calculations that comprise an indicator formed by upper and lower bands around a mid-range or median band. The upper band marks the highest price of a security over N periods while the lower band marks the lowest price of a security over N periods. The area between the upper and lower bands represents the Donchian Channel. Career futures trader Richard Donchian developed the indicator in the mid-twentieth c
FREE
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
指标
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
指标
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Stochastic Advanced MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
指标
The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Fit Line Trending
Ta Thi Thuy Linh
指标
Fit line supports to extrapolation next movement of market, support for buy/sell decision. Indicator using spline algorithm to extrapolation.  You can change number of spline with parameter "PointsNumber" and number of extrapolation point with "ExtrapolateBars". Eextrapolation points will be save into csv format, with prefix in parameter "PointsPrefix", and store in folder File of Data Folder.
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Buy Sell Chill Indicator
Santino Emanuele Ventre
指标
Take the stress out of trading with the Buy Sell Chill Indicator —your ultimate companion for effortless trend identification. This easy-to-use tool gives you a clear visual arrow to show the direction the market is about to take, making trading decisions as simple and "chill" as possible. Why Choose the Buy Sell Chill Indicator? Relaxed and Intuitive : Designed to make trading less stressful and more enjoyable by giving you straightforward signals with no clutter. Customizable Features : ATR Pe
TransitBlueOcean
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
5 (1)
指标
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
Quantum Flux Oscillator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Master Market Trends with the Quantum Flux Oscillator Unlock a new level of trading precision with the Quantum Flux Oscillator, a professional-grade indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and capitalize on market momentum. Stop guessing the direction of the trend and start making informed decisions based on a clear, powerful, and mathematically sound tool. For just $30, you can add this indispensable oscillator to your trading arsenal. The Logic Behind the Oscillator The Quantum Flux O
Renko Ultimate
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
3.5 (2)
指标
This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended! Important details: The automatically generated RENKO has an accuracy of up to
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
指标
Trend Line PRO   指标是一个独立的交易策略。 它显示趋势变化，交易的入口点，以及自动计算三个级别的止盈和止损保护 Trend Line PRO  非常适合所有元交易者符号：货币，金属，加密货币，股票和指数 该指标用于真实账户交易，这证实了该策略的可靠性 您可以在这里找到使用   Trend Line PRO   和真实信号的机器人：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/neurofx/seller 目前，Trend Line PRO指标的售价为75美元。 促销后价格为 149 美元 。 趋势线专业的优点 永远不要重绘它的信号; 将其作为独立策略的可能性; 它有三个自动水平止盈和止损水平  该指标具有iCustom信号缓冲区，允许您基于它创建交易机器人 具有通知功能 该指标已证明其在真实账户交易中的有效性 如何设置和优化趋势线PRO指标: 通过更改幅度参数以及 TP 和 SL 水平，将重点放在指标面板上的利润上 您可以使用以下方式自动优化指标参数： Optimizer Utility 详细说明（ENG）： 这里 趋势线PRO指标如何工作:
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
指标
担心您的下一笔交易？厌倦了不知道您的策略是否有效？ 使用 CRT Liquidity Pro，您将凭借真实数据而非情绪进行交易。了解您的概率，跟踪您的表现，并基于“3的力量”、智能流动性检测和 CRT 确认自信地交易。 您想看到 CRT Liquidity 策略的真实情况吗？购买后 联系我们 ，我们将免费为您提供我们的另一款产品。 查看我们的其他产品 ，获取更多真实策略，并 加入 Real Trades 社区 ，自信交易并与真实交易者建立联系！ 为什么使用 CRT Liquidity Pro： 智能流动性检测 – 自动识别前几期、日、周和月级别的流动性区域。 “3的力量”(PO3) 集成 – 查看更高时间框架的当前K线，实时轻松观察主要趋势。了解市场何时进入积累、操纵和扩展阶段。 精准流动性信号 – 获取带有最多3个止盈和1个止损的买卖信号，仅在关键流动性水平之上触发。 交易确认系统 – 通过等待流动性抓取，避免虚假设置后再确认入场。 实时统计面板 – 跟踪每笔交易、胜率、风险回报比和点数，让您了解自己的概率。 杀戮区焦点 – 将信号限制在高概率交易时段以提高胜算，同时 在图表上绘制
Multi oscillator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.73 (11)
指标
该指标识别价格和振荡器/指标之间何时出现背离。它识别常规和隐藏的分歧。它有一个 RSI 过滤器选项，可以只过滤掉最强的设置。该指标还提供等待 Donchian 通道突破或价格穿越移动平均线的选项 （见截图 #3）     在发出交易机会信号之前确认分歧。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以检测以下振荡器/指标的背离：MACD、OsMA、随机指标、RSI、CCI、RVI、Awesome、ADX、综合指数、ATR、OBV、MFI 和动量。只能选择一个振荡器/指示器。 为常规/经典（潜在逆转）背离绘制实线，为隐藏（趋势延续）背离绘制虚线。线条绘制在图表和指标窗口中。 当背离或 突破/交叉时发送警报   已被检测到。 支持所有 Metatrader 原生警报类型。 包含 1 个缓冲区，开发人员可以将其与智能交易系统 (EA) 中的 iCustom() 函数一起使用。缓冲区索引为 4，移位始终为 0。代码示例和缓冲区返回值可以在末尾找到     博客 。 输入参数 请在此处 找到输入参数的说明和解释 。
筛选:
无评论
回复评论