Trend Line Breakout Pro

An automatic trading system based on classic Price Action.

It draws trendlines connecting the most recent Highs and Lows to find the best breakout entry points.

This EA is designed for traders who love Trend Following but hate sitting in front of the screen all day.

How it works:

Finds the Trend: It scans the market to identify key Swing Highs and Swing Lows. Draws the Lines: It automatically creates dynamic Support and Resistance trendlines. Waits for Breakout: BUY when price breaks above the lower trendline support (pullback reversal).

SELL when price breaks below the upper trendline resistance. Multi-Timeframe Profit: It can enter trades on M5 but looks for Take Profit targets on H1 or H4 charts automatically.

Key Features:

No lagging indicators: Only uses pure price movement.

Safe Entry: Includes a "Buffer" zone (default 13 pips) to avoid fake breakouts.

Smart Money Management: Trailing Stop: Locks in profit when the trend is strong. Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to entry price if the market turns against you.

Time Filter: Avoids trading during bad hours (spread widening or news).

Recommended Setup: