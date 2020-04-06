Gold Scalping Machine Pro

🔥 Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA

Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system. It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control.

Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown, making it smarter and safer for long-term trading.

Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  
It uses a simple, fast, and safe logic focused on consistent small profits while protecting the trading account with built-in equity protection.

This EA is optimized for stability, safety, and long-term use. It is suitable for beginners and professional traders who want hands-free gold trading with controlled risk.

✅ Key Features:
✔ Fully automatic trading
✔ XAUUSD only – optimized specifically for Gold
✔ BUY-only strategy for safer directional bias
✔ Fixed money Take Profit and Stop Loss
✔ Automatic equity drawdown protection
✔ Uses broker minimum lot for safety
✔ No martingale
✔ No dangerous grid
✔ No overtrading
✔ Market-safe risk control system
✔ Works on any broker with XAUUSD
✔ Works on any timeframe (Recommended M5 – M15)
✔ No indicators required
✔ Low CPU and low RAM usage

✅ How the Strategy Works:
• The EA automatically opens a BUY trade on XAUUSD.
• Each trade is closed with a fixed money Take Profit in USD.
• If the trade reaches a fixed money Stop Loss in USD, it is closed automatically.
• When no trade exists, a new trade is opened automatically.
• If total account drawdown reaches the maximum allowed equity percentage, all trades are closed and trading stops to protect the account.

✅ Risk Management:
• Money-based Take Profit and Stop Loss
• Account equity protection
• Broker minimum lot usage
• Automatic margin checks before trade execution

✅ Recommended Settings:
✔ Timeframe: M5 or M15
✔ Account Type: Any (Standard / ECN / Raw)
✔ Minimum Balance: Depends on broker conditions
✔ Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

✅ Suitable For:
• Beginners
• Automated trading users
• XAUUSD scalpers
• Hands-free traders
• Prop firm evaluation preparation

⚠ Important Notice:
Gold trading involves risk. This EA uses risk control, but losses are still possible in volatile market conditions. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

⚠ No guarantee of profit is provided. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

