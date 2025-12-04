Gold Scalping Machine Pro
- Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
🔥 Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA
Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system. It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control.
Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown, making it smarter and safer for long-term trading.