Delta + CVD & CVD Candles

Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance.

📘 Overview

The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean visual package. It displays:

· Delta (Ask–Bid) to measure aggressive buying/selling

· Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) to track accumulated pressure

· Combined CVD Candles showing synthetic candles built entirely from order-flow data

This indicator helps traders read market intent, find momentum shifts, and detect absorption or hidden buying/selling without needing Level-2 data.

📊 Features

1. Delta (Ask-Bid) Histogram

Shows buying vs selling pressure per candle.

· Green = Buyers (Ask > Bid)

· Red = Sellers (Bid > Ask)

2. CVD (Cumulative Delta) Line

Tracks whether buyers or sellers dominate over time.

Useful for spotting divergences and trend strength.

3. Delta + CVD Combined Candles

Synthetic candles built from order-flow:

· Candle body = change in CVD

· Wicks = size of Delta imbalance

· Colors = green (bullish), red (bearish)

These candles reveal aggressive buying/selling much more clearly than price candles.

🛠 Inputs & Options

· Show/Hide Delta Histogram

· Show/Hide CVD Line

· Show/Hide Combined CVD Candles

· Bull Color

· Bear Color

· CVD Line Color

📈 How to Trade With It

· Rising CVD + bullish Delta → Strong up momentum

· Falling CVD + bearish Delta → Strong down momentum

· Price HH but CVD failing → Bearish divergence

· Price LL but CVD not making LL → Bullish divergence

· Long wick in combined candle → High imbalance (aggressive buyers/sellers)

Great for scalping, day trading, and momentum confirmation.

⚠️ Notes

· Uses Broker’s volume feed (not Level-2 depth).

· Works on all markets and timeframes.

· Volume accuracy depends on exchange data.

✔️ Recommended Use-Cases

· Intraday trading

· Volume/Delta analysis

· Divergence trading

· Identifying exhaustion and absorption

· Understanding buyer/seller strength visually