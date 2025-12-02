CvdDeltaVolumes
- Indicatori
- Parasbhai N Patel
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles
Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance.
📘 Overview
The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean visual package. It displays:
· Delta (Ask–Bid) to measure aggressive buying/selling
· Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) to track accumulated pressure
· Combined CVD Candles showing synthetic candles built entirely from order-flow data
This indicator helps traders read market intent, find momentum shifts, and detect absorption or hidden buying/selling without needing Level-2 data.
📊 Features
1. Delta (Ask-Bid) Histogram
Shows buying vs selling pressure per candle.
· Green = Buyers (Ask > Bid)
· Red = Sellers (Bid > Ask)
2. CVD (Cumulative Delta) Line
Tracks whether buyers or sellers dominate over time.
Useful for spotting divergences and trend strength.
3. Delta + CVD Combined Candles
Synthetic candles built from order-flow:
· Candle body = change in CVD
· Wicks = size of Delta imbalance
· Colors = green (bullish), red (bearish)
These candles reveal aggressive buying/selling much more clearly than price candles.
🛠 Inputs & Options
· Show/Hide Delta Histogram
· Show/Hide CVD Line
· Show/Hide Combined CVD Candles
· Bull Color
· Bear Color
· CVD Line Color
📈 How to Trade With It
· Rising CVD + bullish Delta → Strong up momentum
· Falling CVD + bearish Delta → Strong down momentum
· Price HH but CVD failing → Bearish divergence
· Price LL but CVD not making LL → Bullish divergence
· Long wick in combined candle → High imbalance (aggressive buyers/sellers)
Great for scalping, day trading, and momentum confirmation.
⚠️ Notes
· Uses Broker’s volume feed (not Level-2 depth).
· Works on all markets and timeframes.
· Volume accuracy depends on exchange data.
✔️ Recommended Use-Cases
· Intraday trading
· Volume/Delta analysis
· Divergence trading
· Identifying exhaustion and absorption
· Understanding buyer/seller strength visually