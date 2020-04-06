Jayz Gold Digger

JayZ GoldDigger – Precision Scalping EA for the 5-Minute Chart

Jayz Gold Digger is an automated trading system that analyzes price action across two timeframes to identify trade direction and timing. The main market bias is determined on the 30-minute chart, while entries and exits are managed using signals from the 5-minute chart.

The EA opens a position when the longer-term direction changes. While this direction remains active, it may close and re-enter trades based on short-term signals that align with the main trend. Only one trade is held at a time.

This EA is designed primarily for XAUUSD and is intended to be used on the 5-minute timeframe. It uses a fixed lot size defined by the user, which is automatically adjusted to meet the broker’s minimum lot, lot step, and maximum lot requirements. A basic margin check is included to help avoid orders when account equity is too low.

The strategy does not use Martingale, grid, or hedging.

Important Notes

  • Trading financial markets involves risk. Loss of capital is possible.
  • This EA does not guarantee profits. Past results—whether from testing or live trading—do not indicate future performance.
  • Outcomes may differ across brokers due to variations in spreads, execution speed, and market conditions.
  • This product is for demonstration purposes only and is not financial advice.
  • It is recommended to test the EA in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account before live use.

More from author
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
Utilities
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
Super Trend Extended
Dhananjayan V
Indicators
The Super Trend Extended Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and making informed trading decisions. It combines a robust trend-following algorithm with advanced filtering options to provide precise entry and exit signals. Key Features: Trend Identification : The indicator effectively highlights the current market trend, whether bullish or bearish, helping traders stay on the right side of the market. Customizable Parameters : Users can adjust sens
