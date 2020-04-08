Super Trend Extended

The Super Trend Extended Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and making informed trading decisions. It combines a robust trend-following algorithm with advanced filtering options to provide precise entry and exit signals.

Key Features:

  • Trend Identification: The indicator effectively highlights the current market trend, whether bullish or bearish, helping traders stay on the right side of the market.
  • Customizable Parameters: Users can adjust sensitivity settings, such as the multiplier and ATR period, to fine-tune the indicator to their specific trading strategy.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Suitable for various trading styles, whether scalping, day trading, or swing trading, with the ability to apply it across different timeframes.
  • Low Lag: With optimized calculations, the Super Trend Extended minimizes lag while maintaining the accuracy of trend indications.

Ideal for both beginner and advanced traders, the Super Trend Extended Indicator can be a valuable addition to any trading strategy, providing clarity and confidence in navigating the financial markets. Available now on the MQL5 marketplace, this tool ensures seamless integration with MetaTrader 5 for professional-grade analysis.


