Bitcoin Smart Buyer

Bitcoin Smart Buyer expert is a 100 % automated system that only opens buy positions in Bitcoin, it is the result of more than 7 years of experience in the financial markets. 
This expert is designed for people with or without trading experience. With its higher profit ratio, this expert is the best solution for losing money and start making real money in financial markets.


- Why choosing this expert ?

Bitcoin Smart Buyer :

* Trade only on Up trend and open only buy positions.

* Choose the best entry on a support zone to buy.

* Filter Bitcoin volatility to avoid multiple false entries and take smart entries.

* Take strict money management to avoid uncontroled drawdown even when Bitcoin market reverse.

* Preserve balance safety and your account not be lost under any conditions with its pyramidal money management system.

* Make a high wining profit ratio with the minimum positions. Quality matter more than quantity.

* Can be suitable for any account size, it can be used for small and big accounts.

* Can be used with any broker that allow bitoin trading. Its not affected by spread or speed execution.

- How it works ?

In the moment of launching this expert, it s starts analysing Bitcoin market price action to detect up trend by using multiple signals and filters. Many parameters was set in order to avoid multiple false entries  or to make unesessary orders,

Afetr up trend confirmed, expert will find  a support zone to make buy orders. this support zone area is determined by proven indicators with special values that price action respects most of time. 

if account equity go up by a specific % value and trend continue going up, expert will take other positions in trend direction to take more advantages from market.

Money management is present in the whole process and in every single trade, so for any position taken, a hidden stop loss is set up based on a % of account balance drawdown,  in case of market reverse for any conditions, then balance account is always protected.

Also Exit positions at the right time is important like take entry position. For this, expert use many signals and filters to detect end of UP trend and close all opened orders with a hight profit ratio.


- Expert  Parameters ?

Bitcoin Smart Buyer Expert is easy to set up, lotsize  and money managemt is already defined automatically, which depend on balance account size.

This expert is suitable for small and big account size.

Minimum recommanded balance is 100 usd.

You have no manual set up to make. all parameters is already defined.

For Stop out all positions , its calaculated with this formula : Initial balance x 80%. So if account equity drops less than this funds level, all positions will be closed.

For example, initial balance = 1000 USD, so stop out level = 1000 x  80% wich is 800 USD, so after making buy orders, if market reverse for any reasons and account equity drops less than 800 USD, all positions will be automatically closed to protect account balance.

* NOTES :

Bitcoin Smart Buyer Expert is built only for Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Market.

This expert works on H1 TimeFrame.


FOR CONTACTING ME FOR MORE DETAILS :

** Send me message on private.

** Send me email at : jd.accbusiness@gmail.com





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Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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