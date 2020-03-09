Bitcoin Smart Buyer expert is a 100 % automated system that only opens buy positions in Bitcoin, it is the result of more than 7 years of experience in the financial markets.

This expert is designed for people with or without trading experience. With its higher profit ratio, this expert is the best solution for losing money and start making real money in financial markets.





- Why choosing this expert ?

Bitcoin Smart Buyer :

* Trade only on Up trend and open only buy positions.

* Choose the best entry on a support zone to buy.

* Filter Bitcoin volatility to avoid multiple false entries and take smart entries.

* Take strict money management to avoid uncontroled drawdown even when Bitcoin market reverse.

* Preserve balance safety and your account not be lost under any conditions with its pyramidal money management system.

* Make a high wining profit ratio with the minimum positions. Quality matter more than quantity.

* Can be suitable for any account size, it can be used for small and big accounts.

* Can be used with any broker that allow bitoin trading. Its not affected by spread or speed execution.

- How it works ?

In the moment of launching this expert, it s starts analysing Bitcoin market price action to detect up trend by using multiple signals and filters. Many parameters was set in order to avoid multiple false entries or to make unesessary orders,

Afetr up trend confirmed, expert will find a support zone to make buy orders. this support zone area is determined by proven indicators with special values that price action respects most of time.

if account equity go up by a specific % value and trend continue going up, expert will take other positions in trend direction to take more advantages from market.

Money management is present in the whole process and in every single trade, so for any position taken, a hidden stop loss is set up based on a % of account balance drawdown, in case of market reverse for any conditions, then balance account is always protected.

Also Exit positions at the right time is important like take entry position. For this, expert use many signals and filters to detect end of UP trend and close all opened orders with a hight profit ratio.





- Expert Parameters ?



Bitcoin Smart Buyer Expert is easy to set up, lotsize and money managemt is already defined automatically, which depend on balance account size.

This expert is suitable for small and big account size.

Minimum recommanded balance is 100 usd.

You have no manual set up to make. all parameters is already defined.

For Stop out all positions , its calaculated with this formula : Initial balance x 80%. So if account equity drops less than this funds level, all positions will be closed.

For example, initial balance = 1000 USD, so stop out level = 1000 x 80% wich is 800 USD, so after making buy orders, if market reverse for any reasons and account equity drops less than 800 USD, all positions will be automatically closed to protect account balance.

* NOTES :

Bitcoin Smart Buyer Expert is built only for Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Market.

This expert works on H1 TimeFrame.





FOR CONTACTING ME FOR MORE DETAILS :

** Send me message on private.

** Send me email at : jd.accbusiness@gmail.com















