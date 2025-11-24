STRAT Price Action Scanner

5

STRAT Price Action Scanner – See the setup, size the risk, place the trade.

Important
To place trades directly from the Trade Assistant panel, you must also install the STRAT Price Action Trade Manager EA (check the comment section) on the same terminal. The indicator sends the trade instructions; the EA is the component that actually places and manages the orders.

Installation Instruction (please read)              Guide to the STRAT Trading Strategy

Why STRAT?

Most price action trading is vague: “this candle looks strong… maybe.”
The STRAT fixes that by turning every bar into a simple, objective code:

  • 1 – Inside bar: price stayed inside the previous bar → consolidation.

  • 2u / 2d – Directional bars: broke only the high (up) or only the low (down) → continuation.

  • 3 – Outside bar: broke both high and low → high volatility, potential reversal or strong continuation.

No indicators, no parameters to optimize – just “did price break the high, the low, both, or neither?”
Everyone sees the same thing, on every market and every timeframe.

STRAT Price Action Scanner takes this objective logic and turns it into a visual dashboard + trade panel so you can actually use it in real-time.

What is STRAT Price Action Scanner?

STRAT Price Action Scanner is a multi-timeframe signal scanner with a built-in Trade Assistant for Forex, indices and commodities.

You don’t need to be a STRAT expert – the indicator converts the bar codes into a colorful matrix and a clear “Actionable Signal” line that tells you when a setup is worth your attention.

Key Features

1. Multi-Asset, Multi-Timeframe Signal Matrix

  • Scans 30+ symbols across M1 → Monthly in a single view.

  • Shows STRAT codes (1, 2u, 2d, 3, …) in each cell.

  • Colors instantly show bullish / bearish / neutral bias.

  • One click on any cell jumps straight to that symbol & timeframe on your chart.

2. “Actionable Signal” Highlight

  • Bottom panel calls out the current high-probability pattern on your chart, e.g.

    • “2D BEARISH CONTINUATION”

    • “3 BULLISH OUTSIDE BAR”

  • When nothing clean is setting up, it shows “NO ACTIONABLE SIGNAL” – helping you avoid chop and revenge trades.

3. Built-In Trade Assistant

  • Switch between Dynamic (Risk %) and Fixed Lot modes.

  • Auto-calculates lot size from your Risk %, SL distance and balance.

  • Edit Entry, SL, TP and R:R right in the panel (by price or pips).

  • One-click Market BUY/SELL and Pending BUY/SELL buttons.

  • Draws SL/TP lines and info boxes on chart showing pips, risk and potential profit.

4. Drag-and-Trade Chart Control

  • SL and TP zones shaded visually (risk vs reward).

  • Drag lines on the chart to adjust Entry, SL and TP – values update instantly.

  • Snap your stops to recent highs/lows or structure without touching the inputs.

  • Hide/show the dashboard and Trade Assistant with one click for a clean chart.

5. Built for Discretionary Traders

  • Cuts down on screen-hopping and manual calculations.

  • You see the signal, direction and risk in one place.

  • Keeps your process consistent and rule-based, but still fully under your control.

How to Use It (Quick Workflow)

  1. Scan the Matrix

    • Look for pairs where several timeframes line up in the same direction
      (many green 2u cells for longs, many red 2d cells for shorts).

  2. Read the Actionable Signal

    • Click the symbol/timeframe you like.

    • Check the “ACTIONABLE SIGNAL” text:

      • 2u / 2d → trend continuation ideas.

      • 3 and certain 2 combinations → possible reversal or breakout points.

  3. Set Up the Trade

    • Open the Trade Assistant.

    • Choose Risk % or Fixed Lot.

    • Place SL beyond a logical level, adjust TP to your desired R:R.

  4. Execute & Manage

    • Send Market or Pending orders straight from the panel.

    • Manage the trade visually via the draggable lines and info boxes.

Who Is It For?

  • Traders who want clear, rule-based entries without coding their own scanner.

  • Price-action traders curious about STRAT but wanting a simple visual interface.

  • Intraday and swing traders who value speed, risk control and objectivity.

STRAT Price Action Scanner turns multi-timeframe STRAT analysis into a simple visual checklist and gives you a trade-ready control panel right on your chart—so you spend less time guessing, and more time executing solid, objective trades.

Reviews 10
ImmanuelKant25
24
ImmanuelKant25 2025.12.07 22:48 
 

Amazing indicator, super accurate! By far this is the best strat scanner in the market

Findolin
1890
Findolin 2025.12.03 11:16 
 

This is an absolutely brilliant piece of work! And it's free, too! Thank you so much! A true Christmas present for the trading community.

SmithK
14
SmithK 2025.12.01 22:45 
 

Easily one of the best indicators I have every used! Would be great if author can include crypto and US stocks

Recommended products
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Trend Turn
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The implementation of the Trend Turn trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. The indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an indispensable advisor for entering the market or closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals. How to interpret information from the indicator. We sell
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicators
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
BinaryPinMt5
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction,
BOA Chill Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) CHILL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Katie Tutorials Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: 3 Moving Averages & RSI Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visu
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
CS Bollinger
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
CS Bollinger is a signal indicator based on Bollinger Bands, designed for the rapid identification of key support and resistance levels with visual trading signals. Thanks to an improved level-switching logic, the indicator automatically adjusts levels on the chart, displaying signal arrows when a price reversal is confirmed. This helps traders quickly identify favorable moments for entering and exiting the market. The indicator offers flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to an individu
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
The Alpha
Francois Phillipus Van Niekerk
Indicators
The Alpha: Your Ultimate Trend-Tracking Powerhouse Dive into the markets with The Alpha , a dynamic MetaTrader 5 indicator that supercharges your trading with its core SuperTrend component. Built on the robust Average True Range (ATR), The Alpha delivers crystal-clear, color-coded signals to help traders of all levels conquer trends with precision and flair. How The Alpha’s  Works : ATR-Powered Precision : The Alpha uses the ATR (default period: 20) and a multiplier (default: 1.5) to calculate a
PipFinite Binary Options PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.29 (14)
Indicators
This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Ultra AS MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for binary options trading. The "period" parameter can be adjusted to fit your trading strategy, allowing you to customize the number and quality of signals. A red arrow pointing down indicates a sell signal, while a blue arrow pointing up indicates a buy signal. Recommended expiration time is one candle. You can enter a trade either when the signal appears or on the next candle. Attention: the signal may sometimes disappear on the current candle, so it's important to
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
HandleTrend
Kirill Subot
Indicators
Trend indicator, a revolutionary unique solution for trend trading and filtering with all important trend features built into one tool! This is a 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe and multi-currency indicator that can be used on all currency pairs. HandleTrend is an effective trend following indicator that gives trend signals in the form of arrows on the chart.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
More from author
STRAT Price Action Trade Manager
Daniel Frank
Utilities
This Expert Advisor requires the “STRAT Price Action Scanner” indicator to work. You must have the indicator installed and running on the chart Important To place trades directly from the Trade Assistant panel, you must also install the STRAT Price Action Trade Manager EA (check the comment section) on the same terminal. The indicator sends the trade instructions; the EA is the component that actually places and manages the orders. Installation Instruction (please read)               Guide t
FREE
Gold Genius AI
Daniel Frank
Experts
Master the Gold Market with Precision Intelligence Gold Genius AI – Smarter Gold Trading Starts Here Trading gold — one of the most unpredictable and opportunity-rich assets — requires more than just strategy. It demands speed, precision, and a system that evolves with the market. Gold Genius AI is a next-generation Expert Advisor built from the ground up to conquer the gold market’s volatility with the sharp edge of artificial intelligence and deep learning. Whether you're a veteran gold trade
Filter:
WillSmith967
34
WillSmith967 2025.12.08 11:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ImmanuelKant25
24
ImmanuelKant25 2025.12.07 22:48 
 

Amazing indicator, super accurate! By far this is the best strat scanner in the market

Findolin
1890
Findolin 2025.12.03 11:16 
 

This is an absolutely brilliant piece of work! And it's free, too! Thank you so much! A true Christmas present for the trading community.

[Deleted] 2025.12.02 04:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SmithK
14
SmithK 2025.12.01 22:45 
 

Easily one of the best indicators I have every used! Would be great if author can include crypto and US stocks

1001035938
465
1001035938 2025.12.01 16:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

KenMargo
14
KenMargo 2025.11.30 00:09 
 

Surprisingly accurate and has helped me to pass my ftmo challenge!

Matthew N Abd-el-ahad
120
Matthew N Abd-el-ahad 2025.11.28 11:45 
 

The panel that displays timeframe continuity is a massive time saver. As it is integral to my trading style, it is so convenient to just look at the graph to know what instrument to look at, rather than scour through them one by one. Thanks Daniel!

JohnBrams
56
JohnBrams 2025.11.26 12:06 
 

Amazing indicator. I am a huge fan of strat strategy. This is so far the best strat tool out there! I made some profitable trades thanks to it.

MiyamotoK
24
MiyamotoK 2025.11.25 21:39 
 

Great indicator with helpful trade assistant to help me set TP/SL. Totally recommended

Reply to review