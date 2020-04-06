GridX Pro MT5

GridX Pro EA — Smart Grid Trading With Dynamic Hedging

GridX Pro is an advanced grid and DCA trading engine designed for traders who want consistent profits without the typical grid blow-ups.

It builds structured buy/sell baskets, can adapts spacing and sizing via on your settings, and protects your equity using a unique Dynamic Hedge Control system that activates hedge trades based on drawdown levels.

No DLLs, no external dependencies — fully backtestable in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Why GridX Pro is Different

  • Dynamic Hedge Control: 3-stage hedge scaling that stabilizes equity during deep pullbacks.

  • Adaptive Grid Engine: Grid spacing in points or %, optional multiplier, DCA add/multiply.

  • Smart TP System: Currency, points, or price % with profit-per-leg scaling.

  • Real Risk Management: Max-loss shutdown, basket duration limit, range exits, FIFO trimming.

  • Clean On-Chart Panel: Live PnL, average price, hedge exposure, next grid level, manual buttons.

Built for Serious Traders

GridX Pro delivers controlled drawdown, smoother equity curves, and long-term survivability, making it ideal for multi-symbol portfolios and mean-reversion strategies.

If you love grid trading but hate uncontrolled risk — this is the solution.

GridX Pro is a an advanced Grid System designed for traders who want consistent performance with controlled drawdown, not random martingale blow-ups.

Unlike traditional grid systems that simply “add more trades when price moves”, with GridX Pro you can actively manages exposure, you can adapt grid spacing, scale order sizes intelligently, and—most importantly—uses a Dynamic Hedge Control module to stabilize equity during deeper pullbacks.


Grid Systems carry significant risk, always do your own research and testing, trade carefully and understand the risk associated with trading



What Makes GridX Pro Different

1. Dynamic Hedge Control

Most grid EAs rely on recovery by adding more trades. That works until it does not.
GridX Pro introduces an additiona control:

  • Monitors basket drawdown as % of balance

  • Activates hedges in 3 configurable stages

  • Scales hedge volume dynamically

  • Applies a recovery gap (hysteresis) to prevent hedge “flapping”

  • Works with pure MQL5 (no DLLs, no WebRequests → 100% Strategy Tester compatible)

This creates a stabili

zing effect on equity, reducing max drawdown and giving the grid room to recover safely.

2. Advanced Grid Engine

GridX Pro offers complete control over how your baskets behave:

  • Grid spacing in points or percentage

  • Optional gap multiplier for expanding grid spacing when adding orders

  • DCA by addition or multiplier

  • Custom TP rules, including currency, points, or price %

  • Profit-per-leg scaling (reward larger baskets)

  • Price ranges per side (Long/Short)

  • Time-session filters and cool-down periods

It is built to adapt to any instrument—from tight FX pairs to highly volatile indices.

3. Built-in Drawdown Protection & Lifecycle Controls

GridX Pro includes multiple layers of protective logic:

  • Max loss by % of balance → closes all trades and optionally stops the EA

  • Basket duration limit → prevents “stuck” long-term grids

  • Range exit controls → close basket if price leaves your defined zone

  • FIFO oldest-order trim → optional early exit for oversized baskets

  • Spread and slippage checks for execution safety

This ensures the system does not spiral into uncontrolled exposure.

4. Clean, Transparent On-Chart Interface

The integrated control panel displays:

  • Active buy/sell baskets

  • Average price, PnL, basket size

  • Hedge exposure and hedge PnL

  • Next grid level, TP lines, trading ranges

  • On-chart manual buttons (add order / close basket)

Everything updates in real-time—even in the Strategy Tester.

5. Built to Be Tested, Trusted, and Tuned

GridX Pro is engineered in pure MQL5, meaning:

  • No external DLLs

  • No online dependencies

  • Fully functional in the Strategy Tester

  • Handles both tick-data backtests and long-horizon stress tests

You can run multi-symbol portfolios, optimise parameters, and combine with trend-following systems to smooth overall equity.


📈 What GridX Pro Can Do for Your Trading

  • Operate a structured, rules-based grid strategy

  • Reduce heavy drawdowns with partial dynamic hedges

  • Adapt to different market regimes

  • Generate frequent, controlled profits while mitigating tail risk

  • Build multi-instrument portfolios using a stable engine

  • Run long-term mean-reversion strategies with confidence

Whether you trade 1 symbol or 20, GridX Pro gives you the consistency and protection your account deserves.


🧠 Ideal For:

  • Traders who like grid and DCA systems but want advanced risk controls

  • Portfolio builders running multi-symbol mean-reversion baskets

  • Traders seeking lower drawdown vs classic martingale systems

  • Those who need Strategy Tester-compatible hedging logic

  • Anyone who wants a transparent, configurable grid engine instead of a black box


🛠️ Key Features (Quick List)

  • Dynamic Hedge Control (3-level DD-based hedge scaling)

  • Grid spacing in points or percent

  • Optional grid gap multiplier

  • DCA addition/multiplier

  • Custom TP logic (points / currency / % of price)

  • Profit-per-leg TP boost

  • Long and short engines, independently configurable

  • Price range filters

  • Time session filters

  • Cool-down before restarting baskets

  • Max DD shutdown

  • Max basket duration

  • Range exit control

  • FIFO oldest-order reductions

  • Spread & slippage filters

  • On-chart control panel with live stats

  • Pure MQL5 — no DLL, no WebRequest, fully backtestable



GridX Pro is not “just another grid EA.”
It is a complete grid trading framework with intelligent hedging and professional risk management—developed for traders who want durability, not gambling.

If you are looking to level up your grid trading with smarter drawdown control and cleaner portfolio behavior, GridX Pro is your engine.


Grid Systems carry significant risk, always do your own research and testing, trade carefully and understand the risk associated with trading

More from author
Position Size Calculator Gadget
Luca Spinello
4 (3)
Utilities
Position Size Calculator is a gadget by MT4Gadgets that easily allows the trader to see the position size for the desired trade. Given the risk and established the Stop Loss level, the tool will easily show the possible Stop Loss value, the Take Profit and the position size to meet the risk profile. The simple interface and Drag and Drop feature makes it easy and quick to use. Features: Visual interface Drag and Drop panel Ease of use
FREE
RRR Calculator Gadget
Luca Spinello
Utilities
RRR Calculator is a gadget by MT4Gadgets that easily allows the trader to see the Risk to Reward Ratio for the desired trade. Given the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, the tool will easily show the Risk to Reward Ratio. The simple interface and Drag and Drop feature makes it easy and quick to use. Risk to Reward is one of the most important aspects in a strategy and this tool allows an immediate view of the Risk to Reward Ratio, also known as R:R ratio. Features: Visual interface Drag and Dro
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
Indicators
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Candlestick Timer Gadget
Luca Spinello
Utilities
Candlestick Timer is a gadget by MT4Gadgets.com that quickly shows you the countdown to candle close / next candle. This information is useful in some strategies or when you need to be ready to react to news, volatility, market open/close and similar situations. The panels can be adjusted in position, size, color. You can also set a threshold to be alerted when the candle close/open, approach. Features: Visual interface Size, position and colors adjustable Optional alert available Ease of use
FREE
One Click Order Gadget
Luca Spinello
Utilities
Enough with all these complex and confusing trade assistants and trade managers! Go simple and user-friendly! With One Click Order you set your risk, prepare your long or short trade and submit, DONE in seconds! One Click Order is very easy to use Set your default risk (in % or amount) Select if you want to go long or short Drag the Open Price to your desired level, or leave as is for market orders Drag the SL to your desired Stop Loss Drag the TP to your desired Take Profit The tool will calcu
