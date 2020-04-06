GridX Pro MT5

GridX Pro EA — Smart Grid Trading With Dynamic Hedging

GridX Pro is an advanced grid and DCA trading engine designed for traders who want consistent profits without the typical grid blow-ups.

It builds structured buy/sell baskets, can adapts spacing and sizing via on your settings, and protects your equity using a unique Dynamic Hedge Control system that activates hedge trades based on drawdown levels.

No DLLs, no external dependencies — fully backtestable in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Why GridX Pro is Different

  • Dynamic Hedge Control: 3-stage hedge scaling that stabilizes equity during deep pullbacks.

  • Adaptive Grid Engine: Grid spacing in points or %, optional multiplier, DCA add/multiply.

  • Smart TP System: Currency, points, or price % with profit-per-leg scaling.

  • Real Risk Management: Max-loss shutdown, basket duration limit, range exits, FIFO trimming.

  • Clean On-Chart Panel: Live PnL, average price, hedge exposure, next grid level, manual buttons.

Built for Serious Traders

GridX Pro delivers controlled drawdown, smoother equity curves, and long-term survivability, making it ideal for multi-symbol portfolios and mean-reversion strategies.

If you love grid trading but hate uncontrolled risk — this is the solution.

GridX Pro is a an advanced Grid System designed for traders who want consistent performance with controlled drawdown, not random martingale blow-ups.

Unlike traditional grid systems that simply “add more trades when price moves”, with GridX Pro you can actively manages exposure, you can adapt grid spacing, scale order sizes intelligently, and—most importantly—uses a Dynamic Hedge Control module to stabilize equity during deeper pullbacks.


Grid Systems carry significant risk, always do your own research and testing, trade carefully and understand the risk associated with trading



What Makes GridX Pro Different

1. Dynamic Hedge Control

Most grid EAs rely on recovery by adding more trades. That works until it does not.
GridX Pro introduces an additiona control:

  • Monitors basket drawdown as % of balance

  • Activates hedges in 3 configurable stages

  • Scales hedge volume dynamically

  • Applies a recovery gap (hysteresis) to prevent hedge “flapping”

  • Works with pure MQL5 (no DLLs, no WebRequests → 100% Strategy Tester compatible)

This creates a stabili

zing effect on equity, reducing max drawdown and giving the grid room to recover safely.

2. Advanced Grid Engine

GridX Pro offers complete control over how your baskets behave:

  • Grid spacing in points or percentage

  • Optional gap multiplier for expanding grid spacing when adding orders

  • DCA by addition or multiplier

  • Custom TP rules, including currency, points, or price %

  • Profit-per-leg scaling (reward larger baskets)

  • Price ranges per side (Long/Short)

  • Time-session filters and cool-down periods

It is built to adapt to any instrument—from tight FX pairs to highly volatile indices.

3. Built-in Drawdown Protection & Lifecycle Controls

GridX Pro includes multiple layers of protective logic:

  • Max loss by % of balance → closes all trades and optionally stops the EA

  • Basket duration limit → prevents “stuck” long-term grids

  • Range exit controls → close basket if price leaves your defined zone

  • FIFO oldest-order trim → optional early exit for oversized baskets

  • Spread and slippage checks for execution safety

This ensures the system does not spiral into uncontrolled exposure.

4. Clean, Transparent On-Chart Interface

The integrated control panel displays:

  • Active buy/sell baskets

  • Average price, PnL, basket size

  • Hedge exposure and hedge PnL

  • Next grid level, TP lines, trading ranges

  • On-chart manual buttons (add order / close basket)

Everything updates in real-time—even in the Strategy Tester.

5. Built to Be Tested, Trusted, and Tuned

GridX Pro is engineered in pure MQL5, meaning:

  • No external DLLs

  • No online dependencies

  • Fully functional in the Strategy Tester

  • Handles both tick-data backtests and long-horizon stress tests

You can run multi-symbol portfolios, optimise parameters, and combine with trend-following systems to smooth overall equity.


📈 What GridX Pro Can Do for Your Trading

  • Operate a structured, rules-based grid strategy

  • Reduce heavy drawdowns with partial dynamic hedges

  • Adapt to different market regimes

  • Generate frequent, controlled profits while mitigating tail risk

  • Build multi-instrument portfolios using a stable engine

  • Run long-term mean-reversion strategies with confidence

Whether you trade 1 symbol or 20, GridX Pro gives you the consistency and protection your account deserves.


🧠 Ideal For:

  • Traders who like grid and DCA systems but want advanced risk controls

  • Portfolio builders running multi-symbol mean-reversion baskets

  • Traders seeking lower drawdown vs classic martingale systems

  • Those who need Strategy Tester-compatible hedging logic

  • Anyone who wants a transparent, configurable grid engine instead of a black box


🛠️ Key Features (Quick List)

  • Dynamic Hedge Control (3-level DD-based hedge scaling)

  • Grid spacing in points or percent

  • Optional grid gap multiplier

  • DCA addition/multiplier

  • Custom TP logic (points / currency / % of price)

  • Profit-per-leg TP boost

  • Long and short engines, independently configurable

  • Price range filters

  • Time session filters

  • Cool-down before restarting baskets

  • Max DD shutdown

  • Max basket duration

  • Range exit control

  • FIFO oldest-order reductions

  • Spread & slippage filters

  • On-chart control panel with live stats

  • Pure MQL5 — no DLL, no WebRequest, fully backtestable



