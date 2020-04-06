GridX Pro MT5

GridX Pro is an advanced grid and DCA trading engine designed for traders who want consistent profits without the typical grid blow-ups.

It builds structured buy/sell baskets, can adapts spacing and sizing via on your settings, and protects your equity using a unique Dynamic Hedge Control system that activates hedge trades based on drawdown levels.

No DLLs, no external dependencies — fully backtestable in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Why GridX Pro is Different

Dynamic Hedge Control: 3-stage hedge scaling that stabilizes equity during deep pullbacks.

Adaptive Grid Engine: Grid spacing in points or %, optional multiplier, DCA add/multiply.

Smart TP System: Currency, points, or price % with profit-per-leg scaling.

Real Risk Management: Max-loss shutdown, basket duration limit, range exits, FIFO trimming.

Clean On-Chart Panel: Live PnL, average price, hedge exposure, next grid level, manual buttons.

Built for Serious Traders

GridX Pro delivers controlled drawdown, smoother equity curves, and long-term survivability, making it ideal for multi-symbol portfolios and mean-reversion strategies.

If you love grid trading but hate uncontrolled risk — this is the solution.

GridX Pro is a an advanced Grid System designed for traders who want consistent performance with controlled drawdown, not random martingale blow-ups.

Unlike traditional grid systems that simply “add more trades when price moves”, with GridX Pro you can actively manages exposure, you can adapt grid spacing, scale order sizes intelligently, and—most importantly—uses a Dynamic Hedge Control module to stabilize equity during deeper pullbacks.





Grid Systems carry significant risk, always do your own research and testing, trade carefully and understand the risk associated with trading





What Makes GridX Pro Different

✔ 1. Dynamic Hedge Control

Most grid EAs rely on recovery by adding more trades. That works until it does not.

GridX Pro introduces an additiona control:

Monitors basket drawdown as % of balance

Activates hedges in 3 configurable stages

Scales hedge volume dynamically

Applies a recovery gap (hysteresis) to prevent hedge “flapping”

Works with pure MQL5 (no DLLs, no WebRequests → 100% Strategy Tester compatible)

This creates a stabili

zing effect on equity, reducing max drawdown and giving the grid room to recover safely.

✔ 2. Advanced Grid Engine

GridX Pro offers complete control over how your baskets behave:

Grid spacing in points or percentage

Optional gap multiplier for expanding grid spacing when adding orders

DCA by addition or multiplier

Custom TP rules, including currency, points, or price %

Profit-per-leg scaling (reward larger baskets)

Price ranges per side (Long/Short)

Time-session filters and cool-down periods

It is built to adapt to any instrument—from tight FX pairs to highly volatile indices.

✔ 3. Built-in Drawdown Protection & Lifecycle Controls

GridX Pro includes multiple layers of protective logic:

Max loss by % of balance → closes all trades and optionally stops the EA

Basket duration limit → prevents “stuck” long-term grids

Range exit controls → close basket if price leaves your defined zone

FIFO oldest-order trim → optional early exit for oversized baskets

Spread and slippage checks for execution safety

This ensures the system does not spiral into uncontrolled exposure.

✔ 4. Clean, Transparent On-Chart Interface

The integrated control panel displays:

Active buy/sell baskets

Average price, PnL, basket size

Hedge exposure and hedge PnL

Next grid level, TP lines, trading ranges

On-chart manual buttons (add order / close basket)

Everything updates in real-time—even in the Strategy Tester.

✔ 5. Built to Be Tested, Trusted, and Tuned

GridX Pro is engineered in pure MQL5, meaning:

No external DLLs

No online dependencies

Fully functional in the Strategy Tester

Handles both tick-data backtests and long-horizon stress tests

You can run multi-symbol portfolios, optimise parameters, and combine with trend-following systems to smooth overall equity.





Operate a structured, rules-based grid strategy

Reduce heavy drawdowns with partial dynamic hedges

Adapt to different market regimes

Generate frequent, controlled profits while mitigating tail risk

Build multi-instrument portfolios using a stable engine

Run long-term mean-reversion strategies with confidence

Whether you trade 1 symbol or 20, GridX Pro gives you the consistency and protection your account deserves.





Traders who like grid and DCA systems but want advanced risk controls

Portfolio builders running multi-symbol mean-reversion baskets

Traders seeking lower drawdown vs classic martingale systems

Those who need Strategy Tester-compatible hedging logic

Anyone who wants a transparent, configurable grid engine instead of a black box

🧠 Ideal For:





Dynamic Hedge Control (3-level DD-based hedge scaling)

Grid spacing in points or percent

Optional grid gap multiplier

DCA addition/multiplier

Custom TP logic (points / currency / % of price)

Profit-per-leg TP boost

Long and short engines, independently configurable

Price range filters

Time session filters

Cool-down before restarting baskets

Max DD shutdown

Max basket duration

Range exit control

FIFO oldest-order reductions

Spread & slippage filters

On-chart control panel with live stats

Pure MQL5 — no DLL, no WebRequest, fully backtestable

🛠️ Key Features (Quick List)









GridX Pro is not “just another grid EA.”

It is a complete grid trading framework with intelligent hedging and professional risk management—developed for traders who want durability, not gambling.

If you are looking to level up your grid trading with smarter drawdown control and cleaner portfolio behavior, GridX Pro is your engine.



