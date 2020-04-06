GridX Pro MT5

GridX Pro EA — Smart Grid Trading With Dynamic Hedging

GridX Pro is an advanced grid and DCA trading engine designed for traders who want consistent profits without the typical grid blow-ups.

It builds structured buy/sell baskets, can adapts spacing and sizing via on your settings, and protects your equity using a unique Dynamic Hedge Control system that activates hedge trades based on drawdown levels.

No DLLs, no external dependencies — fully backtestable in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Why GridX Pro is Different

  • Dynamic Hedge Control: 3-stage hedge scaling that stabilizes equity during deep pullbacks.

  • Adaptive Grid Engine: Grid spacing in points or %, optional multiplier, DCA add/multiply.

  • Smart TP System: Currency, points, or price % with profit-per-leg scaling.

  • Real Risk Management: Max-loss shutdown, basket duration limit, range exits, FIFO trimming.

  • Clean On-Chart Panel: Live PnL, average price, hedge exposure, next grid level, manual buttons.

Built for Serious Traders

GridX Pro delivers controlled drawdown, smoother equity curves, and long-term survivability, making it ideal for multi-symbol portfolios and mean-reversion strategies.

If you love grid trading but hate uncontrolled risk — this is the solution.

GridX Pro is a an advanced Grid System designed for traders who want consistent performance with controlled drawdown, not random martingale blow-ups.

Unlike traditional grid systems that simply “add more trades when price moves”, with GridX Pro you can actively manages exposure, you can adapt grid spacing, scale order sizes intelligently, and—most importantly—uses a Dynamic Hedge Control module to stabilize equity during deeper pullbacks.


Grid Systems carry significant risk, always do your own research and testing, trade carefully and understand the risk associated with trading



What Makes GridX Pro Different

1. Dynamic Hedge Control

Most grid EAs rely on recovery by adding more trades. That works until it does not.
GridX Pro introduces an additiona control:

  • Monitors basket drawdown as % of balance

  • Activates hedges in 3 configurable stages

  • Scales hedge volume dynamically

  • Applies a recovery gap (hysteresis) to prevent hedge “flapping”

  • Works with pure MQL5 (no DLLs, no WebRequests → 100% Strategy Tester compatible)

This creates a stabili

zing effect on equity, reducing max drawdown and giving the grid room to recover safely.

2. Advanced Grid Engine

GridX Pro offers complete control over how your baskets behave:

  • Grid spacing in points or percentage

  • Optional gap multiplier for expanding grid spacing when adding orders

  • DCA by addition or multiplier

  • Custom TP rules, including currency, points, or price %

  • Profit-per-leg scaling (reward larger baskets)

  • Price ranges per side (Long/Short)

  • Time-session filters and cool-down periods

It is built to adapt to any instrument—from tight FX pairs to highly volatile indices.

3. Built-in Drawdown Protection & Lifecycle Controls

GridX Pro includes multiple layers of protective logic:

  • Max loss by % of balance → closes all trades and optionally stops the EA

  • Basket duration limit → prevents “stuck” long-term grids

  • Range exit controls → close basket if price leaves your defined zone

  • FIFO oldest-order trim → optional early exit for oversized baskets

  • Spread and slippage checks for execution safety

This ensures the system does not spiral into uncontrolled exposure.

4. Clean, Transparent On-Chart Interface

The integrated control panel displays:

  • Active buy/sell baskets

  • Average price, PnL, basket size

  • Hedge exposure and hedge PnL

  • Next grid level, TP lines, trading ranges

  • On-chart manual buttons (add order / close basket)

Everything updates in real-time—even in the Strategy Tester.

5. Built to Be Tested, Trusted, and Tuned

GridX Pro is engineered in pure MQL5, meaning:

  • No external DLLs

  • No online dependencies

  • Fully functional in the Strategy Tester

  • Handles both tick-data backtests and long-horizon stress tests

You can run multi-symbol portfolios, optimise parameters, and combine with trend-following systems to smooth overall equity.


📈 What GridX Pro Can Do for Your Trading

  • Operate a structured, rules-based grid strategy

  • Reduce heavy drawdowns with partial dynamic hedges

  • Adapt to different market regimes

  • Generate frequent, controlled profits while mitigating tail risk

  • Build multi-instrument portfolios using a stable engine

  • Run long-term mean-reversion strategies with confidence

Whether you trade 1 symbol or 20, GridX Pro gives you the consistency and protection your account deserves.


🧠 Ideal For:

  • Traders who like grid and DCA systems but want advanced risk controls

  • Portfolio builders running multi-symbol mean-reversion baskets

  • Traders seeking lower drawdown vs classic martingale systems

  • Those who need Strategy Tester-compatible hedging logic

  • Anyone who wants a transparent, configurable grid engine instead of a black box


🛠️ Key Features (Quick List)

  • Dynamic Hedge Control (3-level DD-based hedge scaling)

  • Grid spacing in points or percent

  • Optional grid gap multiplier

  • DCA addition/multiplier

  • Custom TP logic (points / currency / % of price)

  • Profit-per-leg TP boost

  • Long and short engines, independently configurable

  • Price range filters

  • Time session filters

  • Cool-down before restarting baskets

  • Max DD shutdown

  • Max basket duration

  • Range exit control

  • FIFO oldest-order reductions

  • Spread & slippage filters

  • On-chart control panel with live stats

  • Pure MQL5 — no DLL, no WebRequest, fully backtestable



GridX Pro EA — Smart Grid Trading With Dynamic Hedging

GridX Pro is not “just another grid EA.”
It is a complete grid trading framework with intelligent hedging and professional risk management—developed for traders who want durability, not gambling.

If you are looking to level up your grid trading with smarter drawdown control and cleaner portfolio behavior, GridX Pro is your engine.


Grid Systems carry significant risk, always do your own research and testing, trade carefully and understand the risk associated with trading

Рекомендуем также
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.63 (8)
Эксперты
Gridingale - это новый сложный советник, сочетающий в себе сетку и мартингейл. Он создает сетку ордеров в соответствии с настройками, но также добавляет к ней мартингейл. Таким образом, он будет фиксировать прибыль на малых и больших движениях.  Встроена система покрытия убытков, позволяющая восстанавливать ордера, которые слишком удалены от текущей цены. Есть возможность фильтровать открытие нового цикла с помощью индикатора. Он может работать на обеих сторонах одновременно, но интересно, чтоб
FREE
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Эксперты
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Эксперты
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Эксперты
Recovery System EA Советник предназначен для автоматизации процесса восстановления убытков на текущем символе. Он может быть использован при наличии текущего убытка, а также для сопровождения других советников. Также этот продукт может использоваться как самостоятельный советник. Recovery System EA содержит в настройках опцию выбора режима работы:    Recovery     MA Cross    Stochastic    Bollinger Bands    Non-indicators При работе в режиме Recovery советник выводит убыточную позицию из просад
GOM Custom EA
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Эксперты
GOM Custom EA is a customizable EA strategy builder. You can design your own EA from this product. It works on all instrument (forex, gold, etc.).  The product is designed to have highly customizable option on entry criteria, TP, SL, grid trade systems and also a safety exit option. A demonstration setting given with the EA has a return of 11x within 20 months ($1,000 to $11,000) (Tested from Jan 2024 - Aug 2025 on EURUSD) ***Please feel free to message me if you have any issue or questions***
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Эксперты
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Stabilized Funds EA
Albert Villar I Ortiz
Эксперты
Stabilized Funds EA   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor built for the  EURUSD  currency pair. Stabilized Funds EA   does   not use Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by  StopLoss  and  TakeProfit .  Stabilized Funds EA   only works in EURUSD currency pairs. Stabilized Funds EA   has been tested for more than  5 years  in   Strategy Tester   . ************************************************************************************************************************************************
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Эксперты
XAU Alpha – Trend & Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Algorithmic Gold Trading System Designed for Structured Market Conditions XAU Alpha is a professionally developed Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management model , allowing traders to execute a predefined strategy with consistent logic and disciplined risk handling. XAU Alpha is built
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Эксперты
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Straddle Scalper
Remi Passanello
Эксперты
Обзор: Стрэддл-скальпер — это советник, открывающий стрэддлы в определенные часы и/или дни. Тейк-профит генерируется динамически с использованием коэффициента ATR. Требования: Для открытия стрэддлов необходим хеджинговый счет. Строгая оптимизация (в ценах открытия) обязательна. Что такое стрэдл? Стрэддл — это действие, открывающее покупку и продажу одновременно. Как работает этот советник? После успешной оптимизации советник будет открывать стрэдл на каждом новом баре (таймфрейм H1), ука
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Эксперты
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Эксперты
Surf EA  - это полностью автоматический сеточный советник, который ищет разворотные области на графике МТ4 версия:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Характер работы: Советник использует несколько паттернов, индикаторов и других важных условий для поиска сигналов Позиции в покупку и продажу независимы друг от друга На одном баре текущего периода может быть открыт только один ордер Использующиеся в советнике индикаторы входят в стандартный набор терминала Рекомендации: Торговая пара:
FREE
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Эксперты
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Эксперты
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
5 (2)
Эксперты
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Do Hedge
Sydney Tiroyaone Tinki
Эксперты
This EA is built for hedging in the forex market. It doesn`t rely on technical indicators, it opens both buy and sell positions at 5 AM daily if you keep it running on your account. It gives users possibilities of making profits wherever the market moves. It is not 100% effective just like many other strategies but it can help. Based on historical data the EA performs better on the GBPUSD pairs. Try it out!
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Эксперты
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Cryptex Scalper — Советник для торговли криптовалютными пробоями (M5) Обзор Cryptex Scalper — это советник, разработанный специально для криптовалютных инструментов (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD). Он основан на проверенной пробойной логике, но адаптирован к особенностям крипторынка: расширенные спреды, круглосуточная торговля (24/7), высокая волатильность, гэпы на выходных. C
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Эксперты
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Nexus Range Breakout
Mohammed Kaddour
Эксперты
Это классическая система Range BreakOut. Диапазон определяется минимальным количеством баров и максимальной шириной в пипсах. Пользователь может настроить оба параметра. Советник Range Breakout может использоваться для торговли во временных диапазонах. Часто рынок устанавливает свое направление утром, а затем следует этому тренду в течение дня. Этот советник предназначен для торговли этими трендами после утреннего прорыва. Тем не менее, с помощью этой программы можно торговать различными времен
Quantum Field
Ihar Tsitou
Эксперты
Торговля с помощью AI Model-2, который просчитывает вероятностные квантовые поля распределения цены. Валютная пара : AUDCAD М5 Живой Сигнал:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2348992?source=Site+Profile+Seller Panel - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Panel AI - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Enable background -  Включить или отключить задний фон. AutoClose - значение больше 0 то советник будет закрывать суммарную прибыль по всем открытым позициям. Значение задается в валюте деп
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Scalpers MA
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Данный бот основан на анализе адаптивных скользящих средних. Эксперт отличается стабильными сигналами, Которые можно использовать как точные кратковременные сигналы. Это полускальперская система, которая анализирует рынок при помощи надежных индикаторов. Скальперская это система или нет, зависит от параметров TakeProfit и StopLoss. Пользуясь данным советником, нужно понимать что данный бот требует оптимизации. Бот работает как на счетах неттнг так и на счетах хееджинг. Но настройки необходимо о
Titanium Scalper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Titanium Scalper Pro V1.0 – Smart Momentum Trading Titanium Scalper Pro is a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA (Expert Advisor) focuses on high-probability momentum bursts, using a combination of Price Action analysis and RSI Dynamic Filtering to capture rapid market moves. Why Titanium Scalper Pro? No Dangerous Methods: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging. Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss. Momentu
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Другие продукты этого автора
Position Size Calculator Gadget
Luca Spinello
4 (3)
Утилиты
Position Size Calculator is a gadget by MT4Gadgets that easily allows the trader to see the position size for the desired trade. Given the risk and established the Stop Loss level, the tool will easily show the possible Stop Loss value, the Take Profit and the position size to meet the risk profile. The simple interface and Drag and Drop feature makes it easy and quick to use. Features: Visual interface Drag and Drop panel Ease of use
FREE
RRR Calculator Gadget
Luca Spinello
Утилиты
RRR Calculator is a gadget by MT4Gadgets that easily allows the trader to see the Risk to Reward Ratio for the desired trade. Given the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, the tool will easily show the Risk to Reward Ratio. The simple interface and Drag and Drop feature makes it easy and quick to use. Risk to Reward is one of the most important aspects in a strategy and this tool allows an immediate view of the Risk to Reward Ratio, also known as R:R ratio. Features: Visual interface Drag and Dro
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
Индикаторы
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Candlestick Timer Gadget
Luca Spinello
Утилиты
Candlestick Timer is a gadget by MT4Gadgets.com that quickly shows you the countdown to candle close / next candle. This information is useful in some strategies or when you need to be ready to react to news, volatility, market open/close and similar situations. The panels can be adjusted in position, size, color. You can also set a threshold to be alerted when the candle close/open, approach. Features: Visual interface Size, position and colors adjustable Optional alert available Ease of use
FREE
One Click Order Gadget
Luca Spinello
Утилиты
Enough with all these complex and confusing trade assistants and trade managers! Go simple and user-friendly! With One Click Order you set your risk, prepare your long or short trade and submit, DONE in seconds! One Click Order is very easy to use Set your default risk (in % or amount) Select if you want to go long or short Drag the Open Price to your desired level, or leave as is for market orders Drag the SL to your desired Stop Loss Drag the TP to your desired Take Profit The tool will calcu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв