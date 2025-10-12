TrendHackPro V1

📈 HLPeak_Trend – The Ultimate High/Low Peak Trend Detector





Dominate the markets with precision trend detection powered by institutional logic.

HLPeak_Trend is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines price action, volatility, and momentum into one clean, intuitive visual system.

Designed for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and results — this is not just another moving-average tool.





💡 Core Concept





HLPeak_Trend analyzes market structure through a proprietary blend of adaptive moving averages and ATR volatility envelopes.

It identifies trend direction, reversal zones, and strong momentum bursts — giving you a crystal-clear view of when to enter, hold, or exit trades.





🚀 Key Features





✅ Smart Trend Detection

Automatically identifies uptrends, downtrends, and transition zones using advanced MA logic.





✅ Dynamic Support & Resistance

ATR-based high/low peaks adapt to market volatility, providing real-time reference zones that move with price.





✅ Momentum Highlighting

Visual histogram zones reveal when the trend is accelerating — perfect for breakout or continuation trades.





✅ Minimalist Yet Powerful Design

Clean color-coded visualization (blue for bullish, red for bearish) keeps your chart uncluttered and easy to read.





✅ Fully Customizable

Adjust period, multiplier, and shading to match your trading style — scalping, swing, or position trading.





✅ Non-Repainting Logic

All calculations are based on confirmed bar data — no misleading signals or disappearing arrows.





🧠 How to Use





Buy when the blue “Up Trend” line forms and momentum shading appears below price.





Sell when the red “Down Trend” line forms and shading appears above price.





Use ATR Peaks as dynamic stop-loss and take-profit zones.





Combine with your favorite oscillators or price action for a complete strategy.





⚙️ Recommended Settings





Timeframes: M15–H4





Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto





Inputs:





Period: 8 (default)





Multiplier: 3.0





Show Shade: true





💼 Who Is It For





HLPeak_Trend is built for:





Professional traders looking for an institutional-grade visual edge





Swing and intraday traders who want clear direction and confidence





Algorithmic developers needing a robust trend filter





🔥 Why Traders Love It





Because HLPeak_Trend doesn’t just show trends — it explains them visually.

Every line, color, and zone has meaning. You’ll instantly know when the market is strong, weak, or about to reverse.





🛡️ Disclaimer





This tool is for educational and analytical purposes.

Trading involves risk — use proper money management and test settings before live use.