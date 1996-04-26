TrendHackPro V1

  • Индикаторы
  • Hicham Ait Taleb
    Hicham Ait Taleb

    Hicham Ait Taleb

    3.5 (2)
    Я — профессиональный трейдер и опытный разработчик, специализирующийся на создании советников (Expert Advisors) и пользовательских индикаторов для платформ MetaTrader. Обладая глубокими знаниями в области технического анализа и алгоритмической торговли, я разрабатываю автоматизированные стратегии
    9 продуктов 1 тема
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5
📈 TrendHackPro – The Ultimate High/Low Peak Trend Detector

Dominate the markets with precision trend detection powered by institutional logic.
TrendHackPro  is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines price action, volatility, and momentum into one clean, intuitive visual system.
Designed for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and results — this is not just another moving-average tool.

💡 Core Concept

TrendHackPro  analyzes market structure through a proprietary blend of adaptive moving averages and ATR volatility envelopes.
It identifies trend direction, reversal zones, and strong momentum bursts — giving you a crystal-clear view of when to enter, hold, or exit trades.

🚀 Key Features

✅ Smart Trend Detection
Automatically identifies uptrends, downtrends, and transition zones using advanced MA logic.

✅ Dynamic Support & Resistance
ATR-based high/low peaks adapt to market volatility, providing real-time reference zones that move with price.

✅ Momentum Highlighting
Visual histogram zones reveal when the trend is accelerating — perfect for breakout or continuation trades.

✅ Minimalist Yet Powerful Design
Clean color-coded visualization (blue for bullish, red for bearish) keeps your chart uncluttered and easy to read.

✅ Fully Customizable
Adjust period, multiplier, and shading to match your trading style — scalping, swing, or position trading.

✅ Non-Repainting Logic
All calculations are based on confirmed bar data — no misleading signals or disappearing arrows.

🧠 How to Use

Buy when the blue “Up Trend” line forms and momentum shading appears below price.

Sell when the red “Down Trend” line forms and shading appears above price.

Use ATR Peaks as dynamic stop-loss and take-profit zones.

Combine with your favorite oscillators or price action for a complete strategy.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Timeframes: M15–H4

Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

Inputs:

Period: 8 (default)

Multiplier: 3.0

Show Shade: true

💼 Who Is It For

TrendHackPro is built for:

Professional traders looking for an institutional-grade visual edge

Swing and intraday traders who want clear direction and confidence

Algorithmic developers needing a robust trend filter

🔥 Why Traders Love It

Because TrendHackPro doesn’t just show trends — it explains them visually.
Every line, color, and zone has meaning. You’ll instantly know when the market is strong, weak, or about to reverse.

🛡️ Disclaimer

This tool is for educational and analytical purposes.
Trading involves risk — use proper money management and test settings before live use.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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