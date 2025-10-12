TrendHackPro V1

📈 HLPeak_Trend – The Ultimate High/Low Peak Trend Detector

Dominate the markets with precision trend detection powered by institutional logic.
HLPeak_Trend is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines price action, volatility, and momentum into one clean, intuitive visual system.
Designed for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and results — this is not just another moving-average tool.

💡 Core Concept

HLPeak_Trend analyzes market structure through a proprietary blend of adaptive moving averages and ATR volatility envelopes.
It identifies trend direction, reversal zones, and strong momentum bursts — giving you a crystal-clear view of when to enter, hold, or exit trades.

🚀 Key Features

✅ Smart Trend Detection
Automatically identifies uptrends, downtrends, and transition zones using advanced MA logic.

✅ Dynamic Support & Resistance
ATR-based high/low peaks adapt to market volatility, providing real-time reference zones that move with price.

✅ Momentum Highlighting
Visual histogram zones reveal when the trend is accelerating — perfect for breakout or continuation trades.

✅ Minimalist Yet Powerful Design
Clean color-coded visualization (blue for bullish, red for bearish) keeps your chart uncluttered and easy to read.

✅ Fully Customizable
Adjust period, multiplier, and shading to match your trading style — scalping, swing, or position trading.

✅ Non-Repainting Logic
All calculations are based on confirmed bar data — no misleading signals or disappearing arrows.

🧠 How to Use

Buy when the blue “Up Trend” line forms and momentum shading appears below price.

Sell when the red “Down Trend” line forms and shading appears above price.

Use ATR Peaks as dynamic stop-loss and take-profit zones.

Combine with your favorite oscillators or price action for a complete strategy.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Timeframes: M15–H4

Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

Inputs:

Period: 8 (default)

Multiplier: 3.0

Show Shade: true

💼 Who Is It For

HLPeak_Trend is built for:

Professional traders looking for an institutional-grade visual edge

Swing and intraday traders who want clear direction and confidence

Algorithmic developers needing a robust trend filter

🔥 Why Traders Love It

Because HLPeak_Trend doesn’t just show trends — it explains them visually.
Every line, color, and zone has meaning. You’ll instantly know when the market is strong, weak, or about to reverse.

🛡️ Disclaimer

This tool is for educational and analytical purposes.
Trading involves risk — use proper money management and test settings before live use.
Plus de l'auteur
DeviationScaledMAV1
Hicham Ait Taleb
2 (1)
Indicateurs
The "Deviation Scaled Moving Average Crosses" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It facilitates informed trading decisions by visually presenting the interaction between two moving averages, both of which are smoothed and scaled to offer enhanced insights into market trends. This custom indicator is developed by mladen and is copyright-protected for the year 2023. Using a unique approach, the indicator displays two types of deviation
FREE
RealCloudv8
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicateurs
The Real Cloud indicator for MT4 is a popular and useful Forex indicator. This indicator provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trading opportunities in the Forex market. The Real Cloud indicator uses a unique algorithm to analyze price action and generate signals. It is designed to identify strong trends and provide traders with an edge in their trading. The Real Cloud indicator is easy to use and requires no additional setup. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and it wi
Goldlion v2
Hicham Ait Taleb
Experts
GoldlionEA – Advanced Algorithmic Trading for Gold (XAU/USD) GoldlionEA is a highly adaptive and intelligent Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAU/USD) with precision and control. Powered by the Robben-Scalper 2.0.0 engine, it combines multiple technical indicators such as Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, and Envelopes to identify optimal market entry points. The EA offers comprehensive volatility filtering, dynamic risk management, and a built-in screen shooter for advanced b
GoldenKeyTrendTrackerV1
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicateurs
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79-->   99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me. ====================P
ZegTrendTrackerV1 MT5
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicateurs
The "ZigZag_OsMA" indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance price chart analysis within the MetaTrader 4 platform. This custom indicator amalgamates the strengths of two renowned indicators: ZigZag and OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator), resulting in a comprehensive visualization that aids traders in making informed decisions. The indicator employs color-coded candlesticks to represent market trends. It dynamically adjusts the high and low prices of each candlestick based on ZigZag val
MaCandelsV1
Hicham Ait Taleb
Indicateurs
The "MA_Candles" indicator is a customizable technical tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. It enhances price chart analysis by visually representing candlesticks with distinct colors based on a moving average (MA) calculation. This indicator helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market sentiment shifts.  The "MA_Candles" indicator enhances MetaTrader 5 charts by coloring candlesticks based on a moving average (MA) calculation. It helps traders quickly identify b
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis