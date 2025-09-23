AP Day Week Monthly High Low

5
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low

overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels.

What it does

  • Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions).

  • Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance).

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries.

How to use

  1. Drop it on the chart you trade.

  2. Toggle which sets you want (Day / Week / Month).

  3. Set the touch tolerance (points) if you want alerts; leave at default for a small buffer.

Inputs

  • Show Day / Week / Month – turn each set on/off.

  • Alerts – enable/disable pop-up alerts on touch/near.

  • Silence in Tester – mutes pop-ups during Strategy Tester runs.

  • Touch tolerance (points) – distance from a line to trigger the alert.

Notes

  • Lines update automatically at the start of a new day/week/month.

  • This is an indicator (not an EA). It does not open or manage trades.


Отзывы 1
Evolved
68
Evolved 2025.10.23 18:34 
 

Very good indicator, the best i have used so far, working like a charm

