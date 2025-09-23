AP Day Week Monthly High Low

Virtual Targets MT5 Hoang Van Dien 4.63 (8) Индикаторы

This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. (MT5 version) No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is