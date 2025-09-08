TrendView Ultimate

📌 TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries

TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance.

More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and validate strategies for any market condition.

✅ Core Features

  • 100% Non-repainting Signals — All signals and trendlines are drawn on closed candles only, once shown, they never disappear
  • Reliable Trend Detection — Displays bullish (green), bearish (red), and optional neutral (yellow) phases through clean, rule-based trendlines
  • Confirmed Trend Entry Signals — Shows arrows at trend reversals, confirmed on candle close, great for spotting early entries without repainting risk
  • Maximum Profit Lines — For each trend, the indicator calculates and displays the maximum profit that could have been achieved, based on your configured lot size, helping you evaluate asset behavior and trend quality
  • Advanced Entry & Exit Signals — Strategic signals within the active trend provide:
    • Additional entries (if you missed the initial one, prefer to scale in, or want a better-priced entry)
    • Early exits (before full trend reversal)
    • These signals are fully configurable for more frequency or more confirmation
  • Built-in Statistics Panel — Gain insights into trend behavior and performance with real-time stats:
    • Number of bullish and bearish trends
    • Theoretical maximum profit for each trend
    • Win rate and average profit across historical signals

🧠 The Ultimate System — Your Trading Guide and Strategy Tester

A standout feature of TrendView Ultimate, the Ultimate System simulates complete trades (entries + exits) based on parameters you define and updates all statistics and trades in real time.

📊 How it works

  1. You define your entry preferences using the Guide Zone parameters to get better entry prices and avoid price disadvantages
  2. Adjust filter and confirmation parameters - these affect both entry and exit signals, allowing you to fine-tune the system's responsiveness to market conditions
  3. The system filters and selects only those entry and exit signals that match your criteria
  4. For each trade, it evaluates all available signals on each trend and selects the most profitable ones according to your criteria
  5. The result is a complete visual simulation of all valid trades, showing:
    • Entry and exit prices
    • Total profit/loss
    • Win rate, average and max profit
    • Number of trades executed

Everything updates instantly as you adjust parameters, timeframe, or symbol, making it a powerful real-time strategy tester.

Once you've found a profitable configuration, you can:

  • Use Ultimate System signals as guidance for your trading decisions
  • Execute trades manually while following the system's optimized suggestions
  • Use it as confirmation for your personal strategy
  • Adapt the system's recommendations to your own risk tolerance and trading style

Think of it as a sophisticated trading advisor that gives you the best possible entry/exit suggestions, but you make the final decisions and execute the trades yourself.

🎯 The Target System — Fixed Signal Trading System

Building upon the Ultimate System, the Target System provides predefined visual signals with fixed entry and exit points that never change after being drawn.

📊How Target System Works

  • Based on the same logic as the Ultimate System
  • Provides fixed visual entry and exit signals that remain constant
  • Entry Signals: One or more fixed entry points per trend (configurable by trader)
  • Exit Signals: Automatic exits when predefined profit targets are reached
  • Target Logic: Uses percentage-based profit targets relative to Ultimate System performance (configurable by trader)
  • Allows you to follow trades in complete synchronization without analysis decisions

Think of it as a reliable trading partner that provides fixed entry/exit signals, allowing you to follow a proven strategy without constant analysis

📌 Key Differences


 Ultimate System (Your Guide) Target System (Fixed Signals)
Entries: One fixed entry per trend One or more fixed entries per trend
Exits: Flexible suggestions - you decide when to exit Fixed automatic exits when target is reached
Management: Optimized for SL adjustments and context analysis Automatic system - no analysis required
Flexibility: You control exit timing based on technical analysis Synchronized execution with system signals
Decisions: You decide when to exit analyzing profit, context and technical analysis System automatically decides when to exit

Choose Your Approach:

  • Ultimate System: For active traders who want guidance while maintaining control over exit timing and risk management
  • Target System: For traders who prefer to follow proven visual signals with automatic exit management based on profit targets

💡 Important Note

As TrendView Ultimate is an indicator, it does not execute trades automatically. It provides precise visual signals and alerts showing exact entry and exit points, but you must manually execute all trades in your trading platform.

EA Development: A prototype Expert Advisor (EA) for automatic trade execution is currently under development and will be available in the future.

⚙️ Parameters & Customization

🧭 TREND DETECTION SETTINGS

  • Period used for trend calculation (default: 10)
  • Sensitivity level for trend detection (1–5, default: 3.0)
  • Show max profit lines and text (default: true) — displays maximum profit calculations for each trend

🎨 GENERAL & VISUAL SETTINGS

  • Maximum number of historical candles to analyze (default: 2000) — limits historical data processing for performance
  • Display neutral trend lines when price moves sideways (default: true) — shows yellow lines during consolidation phases
  • Color for buy signal arrows (default: Green) — customizable color for bullish entry signals
  • Color for sell signal arrows (default: Red) — customizable color for bearish entry signals
  • Color for advanced exit signals (circles) (default: Orange) — customizable color for strategic exit signals

🧪 ULTIMATE SYSTEM

  • Show Ultimate System simulation (default: true) — enables/disables the Ultimate System display
  • Color for Ultimate System lines and text (default: DodgerBlue) — customizable color for simulation elements
  • Lot size for profit calculations (default: 0.1) — used for profit/loss calculations in the simulation
  • Show advanced entry and exit signals (default: true) — enables strategic entry/exit opportunities within trends
  • Confirmation delay for advanced signals (default: 4, min: 1) — candles to wait before confirming signals
  • Filter small moves for advanced signals (default: 0.8) — minimum price movement required for signal generation
  • Show guide lines (default: true) — displays dashed lines showing entry price limits
  • Distance from trend line in ATR multiplier for entry filter (default: 2.0) — defines entry price range relative to trend line

"Confirmation delay" and "Filter small moves" parameters significantly affect the frequency and precision of advanced signals. Optimize based on asset and timeframe. Typical values: Delay: 2–6 | Filter: 0.2–4.0+

🎯 TARGET SYSTEM

  • Show Target System simulation (default: true) — enables/disables the Target System display
  • Color for Target System lines and text (default: DarkOrange) — customizable color for Target System elements
  • Target percentage of Ultimate System Average Profit (default: 50.0) — sets profit target as percentage of Ultimate System performance
  • Allow multiple Target System operations per trend (default: true) — enables multiple entries/exits within the same trend

🔔 ALERT SYSTEM

  • Sound Alert Type (default: None) — configurable sound notifications for signals
  • Notification Alert Type (default: None) — configurable push notifications

📊 PERFORMANCE CHART

  • System to display in subwindow (default: None - Feature disabled) — choose which system to visualize in performance charts: "None", "Ultimate System", or "Target System"
  • Data visualization type (default: Growth - Accumulated growth chart) — chart style for performance analysis: Growth or Histogram

🔄 Market Adaptation — Key to Long-Term Success

Market Reality: Markets are constantly evolving and changing behavior. No single parameter configuration will remain profitable indefinitely. This is fundamental market knowledge.

Why TrendView Ultimate Succeeds: The indicator's true strength lies in its adaptability. Successful traders continuously adjust parameters and make small tweaks as market conditions evolve, ensuring the system remains effective across different market phases.

Adaptation Strategy: Use the Ultimate System to test different parameter combinations, then gradually adjust settings based on current market behavior rather than sticking rigidly to past configurations.

👤 Who Is It For?

Ultimate System Users:

  • Active traders who want guidance while maintaining full control
  • Traders seeking to optimize their strategies with professional insights
  • Anyone looking to analyze, test, and validate trading approaches
  • Traders who want to combine visual clarity with real-time performance statistics
  • Professional traders who need a complete framework for strategy development

Target System Users:

  • Traders who prefer to follow a trading system without analysis paralysis
  • Anyone seeking consistent execution without emotional interference
  • Traders who want to mirror successful strategies manually
  • Those who prefer to learn from professional trading approaches
  • Traders who want to eliminate decision-making stress and focus on execution

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

Önerilen ürünler
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Arrow Micro Scalper , ölçeklendirme ve kısa vadeli ticaret için tasarlanmış, herhangi bir grafiğe ve finansal araca (Para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller) entegre edilmiş bir göstergedir. Çalışmasında dalga analizi ve trend yönü filtresini kullanıyor. M1'den H4'e kadar Zaman Çerçevelerinde kullanılması önerilir. Göstergeyle nasıl çalışılır. Gösterge, ayarları değiştirmek için 2 harici parametre içerir, geri kalanı zaten varsayılan olarak yapılandırılmıştır. Büyük oklar trend yönün
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Göstergeler
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Göstergeler
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
SP Market Profile MT5
Jonathas Silva
Göstergeler
The SafeProfit Market Profile is the most advanced tracking indicator in the Forex Market. It was developed to track the market profile of each session of the day: Asian, European and American. With this indicator you will operate Intraday smiling ... knowing exactly where the Big Players are positioned and the exact moment where they are going to. The indicator is simple, fast and objective, tracking every movement of the Big Players in price. Get out of the 95% statistic that only loses and us
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
HiperCube Renko Candles
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Göstergeler
HiperCube Renko Mumlarına Hoş Geldiniz Darwinex Zero'da %25 indirim kodu: DWZ2328770MGM Bu gösterge size gerçek piyasa bilgisi sağlar ve onu Renko Mum Stiline dönüştürür. Tanım Renko grafikleri, fiyat hareketlerini temsil etmek için tuğlalar (veya çubuklar) kullanarak fiyat değişimlerini ölçen ve çizen bir tür finansal grafiktir. Geleneksel mum grafiklerinin aksine, Renko grafikleri yalnızca fiyat dalgalanmalarına odaklanarak zaman tabanlı bilgileri görüntülemez. Özellikler: Ayrı pencerelerde
FREE
Lorentzian AI
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Lorentzian A.I Indicator System is designed to enhance trading strategies across Crypto, Indices, Forex, and Stocks by utilizing adaptive algorithms and real-time market analysis. It applies Lorentzian Classification to generate buy and sell signals while integrating K-Nearest Neighbors filtration for data normalization and improved signal reliability. Neural network processing incorporates multidimensional signals with time-space calculations to refine trend forecasting. The system continu
FREE
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
Göstergeler
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Hurst Cycles Diamonds
Fillipe Dos Santos
Göstergeler
Hurst Cycles Diamonds Description This indicator is an alternative version inspired by the pioneering work of David Hickson and the Hurst Cycles Notes indicator developed by Grafton. The main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive view of the Hurst cycles. Credits Original Concept : David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory Inspiration : Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots Alternative Version : Fillipe dos Santos Main Features Identifies and displays pivots in multiple time cycles Visual t
Trade Performance Information
Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
Göstergeler
This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades.  You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders.  This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as: Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart. Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol. Pips: The total number of pips gained or
FREE
Aroon Precision Trends MT5
Maestri Investment Group Ltd.
Göstergeler
Introducing the Aroon Indicator - Your Ultimate Trend Analysis Tool! Are you looking to take your trading game to the next level? Want to identify lucrative entry and exit points in the financial markets with ease? Look no further! The Aroon Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading strategy and help you make informed decisions like never before. Developed by the brilliant mind of Tushar Chande, the Aroon Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength a
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Göstergeler
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Göstergeler
Basic Support and Resistance   Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.Bu gösterge, destek ve direnç seviyelerini grafikte yansıtmanıza olanak tanır/ MT4 sürümü Özellikler Fibonacci seviyelerinin entegrasyonu: Fibonacci seviyelerini destek ve direnç seviyelerinin yanı sıra görüntüleme seçeneğiyle, göstergemiz size piyasa davranışı ve olası tersine dönme alanları hakkında daha derin bir fikir verir. Performans Optimizasyonu: Genişletilmiş satırları yalnızca her ç
Multi Timeframe Chart
Bekono Owona Roger Blaise
Göstergeler
MTFC (Multi Timeframe Chart) – See 2 Timeframes on ONE Chart! "Trade Smarter, Not Harder – Eliminate Timeframe Switching Forever!" Imagine having the power to see any higher timeframe (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, MN1, etc.) directly on your current chart.   No more flipping between charts, no more guesswork—just   pure trading clarity   in one place. That’s exactly what the   MTFC Indicator   delivers! 1. The Problem It Solves As traders, we know   context is king . But constantly switching between c
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Göstergeler
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend. Non-repaint. Can be used on all timeframes 1 minute for scalpers. 5 minute to monthly timeframe for swing trading. works on all boom and crash pairs Crash300, Crash500, Crash1000. Boom300, Boom500, Boom1000. Green histogram colour means the trend is up(bullish) Buy signal. Dark orange histogram colour means the trend is down(bearish) Sell signal.
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Göstergeler
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Göstergeler
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Göstergeler
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate. Indica
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Göstergeler
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Göstergeler
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Göstergeler
BigPlayerRange – MT5 için En İyi Gösterge BigPlayerRange , MetaTrader 5 üzerinde Mini Endeks ve Mini Dolar için en iyi gösterge olarak kabul edilir. Bu güçlü araç, büyük oyuncuların stratejik faaliyet alanlarını vurgulayarak kurumsal teknik analizde yüksek hassasiyet sunar. BigPlayerRange Nasıl Kullanılır: Gösterge, alış bölgelerini (yeşil çizgi) ve satış bölgelerini (kırmızı çizgi) gösterir. Fiyat bu alanların dışına kapandığında trend oluşma olasılığı yüksektir. Yeşil çizginin üzerinde
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Meta Cipher B
SILICON HALLWAY PTY LTD
Göstergeler
Meta Cipher B: The All-in-One Oscillator Suite for MT5 Meta Cipher B brings the popular Market Cipher B concept to MetaTrader 5, optimised for speed and precision. Built from the ground up for performance, it delivers professional-grade signals without lag or sluggish scrolling. What it does A unified oscillator stack that visualises Wave momentum, VWAP, Money Flow, RSI and Stochastic. Clean Buy and Sell dots appear when conditions align. Use it on small timeframes for timing, and on high
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Ctrader version available  https://ctrader.com/products/1943   WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5 , combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool. This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading e
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1
AI Arrow
Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
Göstergeler
QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Göstergemiz, piyasada ilgi gösterilen bölgeleri vurgular ve ardından emir birikim bölgelerini gösterir. Büyük ölçekli bir emir defteri (order book) gibi çalışır. Bu, büyük sermaye için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Performansı olağanüstüdür. Piyasada ne tür bir ilgi olursa olsun, onu görürsünüz . (Bu, tamamen yeniden yazılmış ve otomatikleştirilmiş bir versiyondur – artık manuel analiz gerekmez.) İşlem Hızı (Transaction Speed) , piyasada büyük emirlerin nerede ve ne zaman biriktiğini gösteren v
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Göstergeler
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Göstergeler
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
TrendView
Rafael Grecco
Göstergeler
TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements. Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also w
FREE
Reversal Arrow Pro
Rafael Grecco
Göstergeler
Reversal Arrow Pro — Precise Buy/Sell Reversal Signal Indicator Reversal Arrow Pro is a leading indicator designed to detect the early stages of high-probability market reversals. Unlike traditional tools that react after a trend has formed, this indicator aims to anticipate turning points using a proprietary formula based on advanced momentum analysis. What is a Leading Indicator? Most popular indicators, such as Moving Averages, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillators, are considered lagging i
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt