Immediate Reversal Indicator

This is an Immediate Reversal Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders and investors to identify trend reversal points in the financial market quickly and efficiently.


Indicator Description: Our immediate reversal indicator is an arrow based on a combination of technical analysis and advanced algorithms, which aims to identify the moments when a market trend is about to reverse, can be used in all TimeFrames, can configure to send an alert when the signal appears. It is designed to be used in different financial markets such as stocks, currencies, commodities and cryptocurrencies.


Main features:

1. Quick Detection: The indicator identifies immediate reversal signals in real-time, allowing users to act quickly and seize trading opportunities.

2. Accuracy: the indicator's ability to detect buy, sell and reversal opportunities immediately, allowing you to stay one step ahead of the financial market and make controlled decisions at the right time with this powerful instrument that can transform the way business is done operate.

3. New Signal for the Trader to use along with other tools to effectively perform the technical analysis needed to confirm whether to enter or exit a trade.


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Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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Titan Fibonacci Levels
Bruno Rodrigues Paes Dourado Da Silva
Indicators
Titan Fibonacci Levels The Titan Fibonacci Levels indicator creates a highly accurate market level structure, allowing you to identify potential zones of reversal, continuation and movement targets. Indicator concept The calculation is based on three main elements: Opening of the period (Opening Pivot); It serves as the central point of market equilibrium; Amplitude of the previous period (Range); Calculated by the difference between High and Low of the previous period. Range Fibonacci Proje
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