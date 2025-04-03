Dynamic Wave Executioner

Dynamic Wave Executioner is an advanced grid trading Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs a grid-based strategy to monitor and manage open positions, dynamically placing new buy and sell orders at predefined step intervals (in pips) when market conditions are met. It works perfectly for EUR/USD on both an ICMarkets RAW account and Vantage Markets.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Grid Trading:
    The EA automatically calculates entry levels for new orders based on the highest and lowest prices of current positions, ensuring that new trades are only placed when the price moves a specified distance (order step) from the last entry.

  • Adaptive Position Management:
    It offers two closing methods—Average Price and Partial Close—allowing for flexible trade management. This allows the EA to either close positions at an optimized average exit level or partially close trades to lock in favorable price levels while keeping other positions open.

  • Robust Risk Controls:
    With parameters such as take profit in pips, starting lot size, maximum lot size, and slippage control, Dynamic Wave Executioner includes built-in risk management to help mitigate losses and protect your trading account.

  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5 Market Compliance:
    All product properties and messages are provided in English, meeting the MQL5 Market requirements. This includes a comprehensive versioning system and detailed product information for prospective buyers.

Dynamic Wave Executioner is ideal for traders looking to automate their grid trading strategies with an emphasis on adaptive position management and robust risk controls, all while ensuring compliance with MQL5 Market standards.


