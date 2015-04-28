MQL5.com account now supports MetaQuotes IDs of all your mobile devices
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MQL5.com account now supports MetaQuotes IDs of all your mobile devices
Three years ago we introduced MetaQuotes ID to closely integrate our trading platforms and MQL5.com. Since then, we've launched many services that use convenient push notifications to deliver messages to the community users - Freelance, Market, Signals and virtual hosting. Originally, traders could specify multiple MetaQuotes IDs in the trading platform to send notifications to various mobile devices, however only one ID was supported in the MQL5.com account Profile.
From now on you can add as many mobile devices to your profile as you need.
You can easily identify the device to which MetaQuotes ID belongs by its short description in your Profile. You can also set a default ID, and push notifications from desktop terminals and chat messages from MQL5.community users will be sent to it. Thus, even you have two mobile terminals on your phone or tablet, you will receive messages only to the default one.Enjoy use of multiple devices and stay connected with your trading account and your friends from MQL5.community. In addition to chat updates and notifications of trading operations, MetaQuotes ID also provides a great channel to help you follow all the MQL5.com services with a variety of notifications from MQL5.community!