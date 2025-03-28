Efficient Zenith Strategies - Expert Advisor Description

Overview

Efficient Zenith Strategies is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader platform. Developed by Dafit Kris Biantoro, this EA employs a multi-faceted approach to identify trading opportunities, leveraging candlestick patterns, volume analysis, and technical indicators such as Moving Averages (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI). The default settings are meticulously optimized for the EURUSD pair, ensuring a balanced approach to risk and reward. For traders interested in using this EA on other currency pairs or assets, customized settings files can be downloaded via a provided link or obtained by contacting the developer through Instagram (@dafit_kris).

Key Features

Algo Signals Signal 1: Detects potential reversals using a two-candle pattern, requiring specific minimum point sizes (170 for Candle 1, 90 for Candle 2) and a volume threshold of 6000.

Detects potential reversals using a two-candle pattern, requiring specific minimum point sizes (170 for Candle 1, 90 for Candle 2) and a volume threshold of 6000. Signal 2: Analyzes another two-candle pattern with adjusted minimum points (130 for both candles) and a volume threshold of 6000, suited for different market conditions.

Analyzes another two-candle pattern with adjusted minimum points (130 for both candles) and a volume threshold of 6000, suited for different market conditions. Signal 3: Examines a three-candle pattern (150, 100, and 80 points) to identify stronger trend continuations or reversals.

Examines a three-candle pattern (150, 100, and 80 points) to identify stronger trend continuations or reversals. Signal 4: Utilizes a four-candle pattern (90, 100, 90, and 90 points) for more complex market scenarios. Volume Filters Ensures trading signals are supported by sufficient market volume, enhancing signal reliability with thresholds set at 6000 for Signals 1 and 2. Technical Filters MA Filter: Optionally filters signals based on price proximity to a 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with a maximum distance of 260 points.

Optionally filters signals based on price proximity to a 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with a maximum distance of 260 points. RSI Filter: Optionally filters signals using a 9-period RSI, avoiding trades in overbought (above 60) or oversold (below 40) conditions. Risk Management Lot Sizing: Offers fixed lot sizing (default 0.1) or auto lot sizing, adjusting based on the symbol (1.0 for currencies, 0.1 for gold) and account margin.

Offers fixed lot sizing (default 0.1) or auto lot sizing, adjusting based on the symbol (1.0 for currencies, 0.1 for gold) and account margin. Position Management: Manages up to three open positions with increasing lot sizes (1x, 2x, 3x base lot) to capitalize on trending markets.

Manages up to three open positions with increasing lot sizes (1x, 2x, 3x base lot) to capitalize on trending markets. Take Profit and Stop Loss: Configurable in points, with defaults at 120 points for Take Profit and 2500 points for Stop Loss. Chart Customization Allows personalization of chart appearance with customizable colors for background (white), foreground (black), bullish candles (green), bearish candles (red), and bars (black).

Default Settings for EURUSD

The EA is pre-configured with settings optimized for the EURUSD pair:

Timeframe: H1 (1-hour chart)

H1 (1-hour chart) Lot Size: 0.1 (or auto-adjusted if enabled)

0.1 (or auto-adjusted if enabled) Take Profit: 120 points

120 points Stop Loss: 2500 points

2500 points Algo Signals: All four signals enabled with specified candle point minimums and volume thresholds

All four signals enabled with specified candle point minimums and volume thresholds MA Filter: Enabled with a 20-period EMA and a maximum distance of 260 points

Enabled with a 20-period EMA and a maximum distance of 260 points RSI Filter: Enabled with a 9-period RSI, overbought at 60, oversold at 40

Enabled with a 9-period RSI, overbought at 60, oversold at 40 Magic Number: 696601

696601 Order Comment: "Zenith EA"

Settings for Other Pairs

For traders wishing to apply Efficient Zenith Strategies to other currency pairs or assets, optimized settings files are available. These can be downloaded through a link provided by the developer or requested directly via Instagram (@dafit_kris). Each settings file is tailored to the specific characteristics of the chosen pair, ensuring optimal performance across different markets.

How It Works

Signal Detection: The EA continuously scans the market for enabled algo signals based on candlestick patterns and volume thresholds. Filter Application: If enabled, MA and RSI filters confirm signal validity, reducing false positives in overextended or extreme market conditions. Trade Execution: Upon signal confirmation, the EA opens a trade with the appropriate lot size, take profit, and stop loss. It can manage up to three positions, scaling lot sizes to maximize profit potential in trending markets. Risk Control: The auto lot sizing feature adjusts lot sizes based on account margin, preventing over-leveraging and ensuring sustainable trading.

Why Choose Efficient Zenith Strategies?

Versatility: Adapts to various market conditions with four distinct signal options.

Adapts to various market conditions with four distinct signal options. Customization: Highly configurable to align with individual trading preferences and risk tolerance.

Highly configurable to align with individual trading preferences and risk tolerance. Reliability: Optimized and tested extensively, particularly for EURUSD, with robust risk management features.

Optimized and tested extensively, particularly for EURUSD, with robust risk management features. Support: Direct access to the developer for assistance, custom settings, or inquiries.

Contact Information

For questions, support, or to obtain settings for other pairs, contact Dafit Kris Biantoro via Instagram: @dafit_kris