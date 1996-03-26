Price Action Gladiator

Price-Action Gladiator – Precision Trading at Key Market Levels

No black-box tricks, no gimmicks – just solid, proven price-action!

The Price-Action Gladiator is a powerful and robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading U.S. indices. It follows a clear, logical trading rule: It operates at the previous day’s low, entering trades when the price dips below it but reclaims it by the close – a classic pattern that leverages market dynamics and buyer behavior.

Why Choose Price-Action Gladiator?

Smart Signal Filtering – Adjustable volatility filters and moving average analysis help minimize false signals.
Dynamic Position Management – Trade with tight stop-losses, break-even logic, and trailing stops, or optimize the strategy within a diversified portfolio without fixed stops.
Maximum Customization – Nearly all parameters are adjustable, from timeframes and filter settings to position management and specific trading days.
Proven Robustness – Extensive backtesting. We provide a basket of SetFiles (click here to dowload), which shows low to medium correlations, covering 2020–2023 (in-sample) and 2024–March 2025 (out-of-sample) performance.
Beginner-Friendly & Transparent – All parameters are clearly structured, making the EA’s logic easy to understand even for new traders.

Technical Details

📌 Platform: MetaTrader 5
📌 Recommended Markets: U.S. indices (US30, US500, USTEC)
📌 Timeframe: Any (H1 recommended)
📌 Customizable Parameters: Nearly everything – filters, position management, trading days, and more
📌 Broker Recommendation: Low-spread ECN accounts preferred

Flexible Pricing & Future Updates

🔹 Free Demo Version – Test the EA risk-free.
🔹 Flexible Licensing – Choose between a subscription or lifetime license.
🔹 Ongoing Improvements – Future updates with additional filters are already in development.

👉 Get the Price-Action Gladiator now and enrich your portfolio with a proven, transparent strategy! 🚀


📌 Risk Disclaimer: This Expert Advisor is provided without any express or implied warranties. Use it at your own risk. The provider assumes no responsibility for any financial losses that may occur from using this product. Past trading results do not guarantee future profits. It is strongly recommended to first test the EA on a demo account and fully understand the risks involved in trading before using real capital.


