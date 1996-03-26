Price Action Gladiator
- Experts
- Pascal Norbert Richter
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Price-Action Gladiator – Precision Trading at Key Market Levels
No black-box tricks, no gimmicks – just solid, proven price-action!
The Price-Action Gladiator is a powerful and robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading U.S. indices. It follows a clear, logical trading rule: It operates at the previous day’s low, entering trades when the price dips below it but reclaims it by the close – a classic pattern that leverages market dynamics and buyer behavior.
Why Choose Price-Action Gladiator?
✅ Smart Signal Filtering – Adjustable volatility filters and moving average analysis help minimize false signals.
✅ Dynamic Position Management – Trade with tight stop-losses, break-even logic, and trailing stops, or optimize the strategy within a diversified portfolio without fixed stops.
✅ Maximum Customization – Nearly all parameters are adjustable, from timeframes and filter settings to position management and specific trading days.
✅ Proven Robustness – Extensive backtesting. We provide a basket of SetFiles (click here to dowload), which shows low to medium correlations, covering 2020–2023 (in-sample) and 2024–March 2025 (out-of-sample) performance.
✅ Beginner-Friendly & Transparent – All parameters are clearly structured, making the EA’s logic easy to understand even for new traders.
Technical Details
📌 Platform: MetaTrader 5
📌 Recommended Markets: U.S. indices (US30, US500, USTEC)
📌 Timeframe: Any (H1 recommended)
📌 Customizable Parameters: Nearly everything – filters, position management, trading days, and more
📌 Broker Recommendation: Low-spread ECN accounts preferred
Flexible Pricing & Future Updates
🔹 Free Demo Version – Test the EA risk-free.
🔹 Flexible Licensing – Choose between a subscription or lifetime license.
🔹 Ongoing Improvements – Future updates with additional filters are already in development.
