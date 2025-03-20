Bitcoin Scalper by InfernoChris

5

BTC Scalper Bot 

Purpose and Overview:
The "BTC Scalper Bot" is designed for automated day trading on the cryptocurrency market, primarily targeting the BTC/USDT pair (default symbol: "BTCUSDT"). Its core objective is to perform technical analysis while managing risk through a daily loss limit and a dynamic trailing stop mechanism.

Key Features and Functionalities:

  • Technical Analysis:

  • It leverages multiple technical indicators including:

    • RSI (Relative Strength Index)
    • Stochastic Oscillator:
    • Momentum
    • SMA
    • Volume Analysis

  • Flexible Mode

  • Trailing Stop

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Additional Notes:

  • Monitoring
  • Risk Disclosure
  • News Consideration: It is advised not to trade during major USD news releases, as these events can lead to unpredictable market behavior and increased volatility.


    Reviews 2
    Powerman5000
    102
    Powerman5000 2025.03.31 14:12 
     

    Can be used with BTCUSD and ETHUSD. Straight forward to configure. Backtesting is easy to do. The safety features to protect your account are very nice to have! Only one question so far to the author who replied within a short period of time. Two thumbs up!

    Reply to review