Alpha Ranger
- Experts
- Daivd Kigora Njenga
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Alpha Ranger EA works in the principle of time range breakout. In this case the strategy involves identifying and capitalizing on price breakouts that occur near the open of the market then enters a position based on the direction of the breakout (up for a bullish trade, down for a bearish trade). The EA has specific filters which include but not limited to trailing loss, day of the week filter, range inputs and lot management.