Three Bar Reversal Pattern for MT5

The Three Bar Reversal Pattern indicator identifies and highlights three bar reversal patterns on the user price chart.

The script also provides an option for incorporating various trend indicators used to filter out detected signals, allowing them to enhance their accuracy and help obtain a more comprehensive analysis.

🔶 USAGE

Figure 1

The script automates the detection of three-bar reversal patterns and provides a clear, visually identifiable signal for potential trend reversals.

Figure 2

The script automates the detection of three-bar reversal patterns and provides a clear, visually identifiable signal for potential trend reversals.

Figure 3

When a reversal chart pattern is confirmed and price action aligns with the pattern, the pattern's boundaries are extended, forming levels, with the upper boundary often acting as a resistance and the lower boundary as a support.

Figure 4

The script allows users to filter patterns based on a specific trend direction detected by multiple trend indicators. Users can choose to view patterns that are either aligned with the detected trend or opposite to it.

Included trend indicators are: Moving Average Cloud, Supertrend, and Donchian Channels.

Figure 5 is example of Moving average cloud

🔶 DETAILS

The three-bar reversal pattern is a technical analysis pattern that signals a potential reversal in the prevailing trend. The pattern consists of three consecutive bar formations:

  • First Bar and Second Bar: 2 consecutive of the same sentiment, representing the prevailing trend in the market.
  • Third Bar: Confirms the reversal by closing beyond the high or low of the first bar, signaling a potential change in market sentiment.


Various types of three-bar reversal patterns are documented. The script supports two main types:

  • Normal Pattern: Detects three-bar reversal patterns without requiring the third bar closing price to surpass the high (bullish pattern) or low (bearish pattern) of the first bar. It identifies basic formations signaling potential trend reversals.
  • Enhanced Pattern: Specifically identifies three-bar reversal patterns where the third bar closing price surpasses the high (bullish pattern) or low (bearish pattern) of the first bar. This type provides a more selective signal for stronger trend reversals. (Figure 6)


🔶 SETTINGS

  • Pattern Type: Users can choose the type of 3-bar reversal patterns to detect: Normal, Enhanced, or All. "Normal" detects patterns that do not necessarily surpass the high/low of the first bar. "Enhanced" detects patterns where the third bar surpasses the high/low of the first bar. "All" detects both Normal and Enhanced patterns.
  • Derived Support and Resistance: Toggles the visibility of the support and resistance levels/zones.


🔹 Trend Filtering

  • Filtering: Allows users to filter patterns based on the trend indicators: Moving Average Cloud, Supertrend, and Donchian Channels. The "Aligned" option only detects patterns that align with the trend and conversely, the "Opposite" option detects patterns that go against the trend.


🔹 Trend Indicator Settings

  • Moving Average Cloud: Allows traders to choose the type of moving averages (SMA, EMA, HMA, etc.) and set the lengths for fast and slow-moving averages.
  • Supertrend: Options to set the ATR length and factor for Supertrend.
  • Donchian Channels: Option to set the length for the channel calculation.


Recommended products
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Description: The Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector is a professional tool that automatically identifies Bullish & Bearish Divergences on your chart using the Stochastic Oscillator . It helps traders detect early reversals , hidden momentum changes , and trend continuation signals without the need for manual analysis. Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Stocks, or Crypto , this tool provides clear divergence signals with arrows and trendlines – allowin
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MetaTrader 5 The TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator is a specialized tool designed to analyze market behavior using the principles of Time, Price, and Opportunity (TPO). Built upon the Market Profile methodology, this indicator detects and visualizes high-volume trading zones along with hidden support and resistance levels. It uses color-coded histograms to display trading volumes at various price points, with the intensity of the bars indicating the volume traded at
FREE
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator for graphical analysis. Marks the main Japanese candlestick patterns on the chart. At the moment, the following set of patterns is available to the trader:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Ha
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
TPO Volume Range Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
TPO Volume Range Indicator MetaTrader 5 The TPO Volume Range Indicator allows traders to visualize trading volume distribution within specific price ranges. This indicator features two adjustable vertical lines, enabling users to set their preferred analysis range. Histograms represent market activity at each price level, while green horizontal lines mark the areas with the highest volume.  These high-volume zones are widely considered key support and resistance levels and are crucial for infor
FREE
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Gartley Hunter MT5
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (13)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
New Accelerator oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Accelerator Oscillator by Bill Williams   with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging.  The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement o
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
FX Order Flow MT5
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (1)
Indicators
This powerful tool is engineered to transform the way traders analyze currency strength. Built for every experience level, it offers clear, actionable guidance on when to trade and in which direction. Its versatility extends across all currency-related symbols, including gold (XAU/USD) and bitcoin (BTC/USD). By delivering deep, data-driven insights, it empowers traders to make smarter, more confident decisions. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, this indicator equips you with
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicators
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
PZ Cup and Handle MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Increase trade accuracy with the time-tested cup and handle patterns The Cup and Handle pattern is a technical price formation that resembles a cup and handle, where the cup is in the shape of a "U" and the handle has a slight downward drift. The right-hand side of the pattern -the handle- is smaller than the left-hand side -cup-, and retraces no more than 50% from the top. It can be both a continuation and a reversal pattern.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Pr
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicators
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing No Repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI) .It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. The signals help identify potential market reversals
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (52)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
Indicators
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
More from author
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
5 (1)
Indicators
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Indicators
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Nadaraya Watson envelope for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Please note that the indicator is subject to repainting. The triangle labels are designed so that the indicator remains useful in real-time applications. Settings Window Size: Determin
Real SMC same with Lux method for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
5 (3)
Indicators
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price a
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4 (4)
Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Experts
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Indicators
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
ICT Silver Bullet Lux on MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet   here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
SMC setup 3 Minor OB and Trend Proof for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction The "Smart Money Concept" transcends mere technical trading strategies; it embodies a comprehensive philosophy elucidating market dynamics. Central to this concept is the acknowledgment that influential market participants manipulate price actions, presenting challenges for retail traders. As a "retail trader", aligning your strategy with the behavior of "Smart Money," primarily market makers, is paramount. Understanding their trading patterns, which revolve around supply, de
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Indicators
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review