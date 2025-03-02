Grid Helper

Grid advisor for sideways movement. For strong trend movements, a session and planned profit in the session are implemented, which is calculated as: the sum of the profit in the session + current equity.

After reaching the planned profit for the session, it ends the session and forcibly closes all orders so as not to accumulate a "tail" of unprofitable positions.

Places pending orders in both directions from the current price at the beginning of each session, and restores them after their use.

If "GRID_SPACE" is set to 0, then calculates the average difference between the minimum and maximum price on the number of ticks specified in "GRID_SPACE_CALCULATE" and calculates "GRID_SPACE" based on this.

Also added the ability to increase the lot by enabling "IS_LOT_ADAPTIVE" and specifying "PROFIT_ADAPTIVE_TARGET". Upon reaching the profit amount in "PROFIT_ADAPTIVE_TARGET", increases the lot size by "LOT_SIZE", also increases the value of "SESSION_PROFIT_TARGET" multiple. It is better to search for the optimal parameters of the advisor with "IS_LOT_ADAPTIVE" disabled.

Added screenshots using the new parameters "GRID_SPACE_CALCULATE" and "IS_LOT_ADAPTIVE".

Works on any timeframe and currency pair. Also tested on cryptocurrencies.

Changeable parameters:

input int GRID_SPACE = 2; // Grid step multiplier (*10 points)

input int GRID_SPACE_CALCULATE = 20; // To calculate the adaptive grid step (if the grid step is 0)

input int TP_lvl = 340; // Take Profit from the entry price (in price units)

input double SESSION_PROFIT_TARGET = 3.6; // Target total profit of the session (in account currency)

input double LOT_SIZE = 0.01; // Order size

input bool IS_LOT_ADAPTIVE = 0; // Change the lot size when profit is received

input double PROFIT_ADAPTIVE_TARGET = 300; // Total session profit for lot increase (in account currency)

input int magicPrefix = 11; // Prefix for order identification





The screenshots show a test for "every tick based on real ticks" for the EURUSD and AUDSGD currency pairs using randomly selected parameters.

Important!!! When there is a drawdown of 80%, it automatically closes open orders to prevent Margin Call. Therefore, before working, be sure to determine the best parameters for the selected currency pair, using the "by ticks" test.