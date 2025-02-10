Pivot Levels Touch Statistics

This indicator looks at daily, weekly, and monthly data and tells you how often those levels get "tested" or touched. In other words, you can see how reliable a particular level has been historically and whether the price is likely to visit it.

Easy Customization:

You can tweak the number of days, weeks, or months the indicator checks, as well as adjust the tolerance for what counts as a “touch.” Plus, you can easily turn the pivot lines or the labels on and off to keep your chart as busy—or as clean—as you like.

Visual & Data-Driven:

The pivot levels are drawn right on your chart, and you get a quick rundown of the touch percentages in a label. This combo of visuals and numbers makes it easier to spot potential trade setups without diving into a spreadsheet.

Familiar Methods:

It uses the standard pivot formulas (R3, R2, R1, Pivot, S1, S2, S3) that many traders already know, so it fits right in with your usual analysis without any surprises.

This is a data-driven indicator that can easily fit into your strategy by giving you both a visual guide and some data on how often these key levels matter, which can help you make quicker, more informed trading decisions.