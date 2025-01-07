Zeus Dominator Pro


On the inputs tab, please set stoploss to breakeven to 0 For correct testing


All trading involves risk which I've minimized as much as possible. The results below are all based on 1% risk with approx 1-2 trades per day. No curved results or games here. 


Specifications:

  • Platform: Meta Trader 5 (MT5)
  • VPS: Required/recommended for seamless use
  • Trading Style: Price Action & Indicator-based
  • Risk Settings: Fully customizable
  • Supported Markets: Nasdaq (US100cash) – More markets coming soon!
  • 15 min Chart only

  • Low Risk (personal accounts for controlled long term growth),
  • -Controlled Stops (recommended for Prop accounts) 
  • -high Risk High Reward


I'm very pleased with it, hope you can enjoy it too.


See below:


Zeus Dominator Pro – The Ultimate Trading Solution for Serious Traders

Unlock the full potential of algorithmic trading with Zeus Dominator Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for professional traders and prop firm challenges. Built with advanced coding, price action strategies, and proprietary custom indicators, Zeus Dominator Pro delivers consistent and reliable performance in any market condition.

Key Features

  • Low Risk, High Reward: Operates with a 1:3 risk-reward ratio and a maximum drawdown of just 13%, ensuring long-term account growth and capital protection.
  • Optimized for Prop Firm Challenges: Trades with a 1% risk per trade, adhering to stringent prop firm rules.
  • Precision and Consistency: Maintains a 33% hit rate, leveraging robust strategies to secure winning trades.
  • Advanced Strategy: Combines price action techniques with custom-developed indicators for accurate market analysis and execution.


How it works

This system utilizes price action and indicators that look for volatility and changes in direction of the market, with solid risk management to give a consistent return on investment with a 35% hit rate consistent over 5 years,  a 1:3 RR and max Drawdown of 14% over the same period.


Pure Trading – No Gimmicks

Zeus Dominator Pro is built on sound trading principles, with no curve fitting or optimization tricks to inflate results. The strategy is grounded in real market conditions and relies purely on price action and custom indicators. There are no risky tactics like martingale, grid trading, or averaging down—just disciplined, strategic trading designed to protect your capital and grow your account consistently.


Focused on Nasdaq – Updates Coming Soon!

Zeus Dominator Pro is primarily optimized for Nasdaq (US100), offering unparalleled performance in this market. We are actively working on expanding compatibility to other major markets, ensuring even broader opportunities for traders in future updates.


Why Choose Zeus Dominator Pro?

Zeus Dominator Pro is more than just an EA—it's a powerful trading companion for traders who demand results. Whether you're scaling your personal account or passing a prop firm challenge, this EA is built to deliver.


Results That Speak for Themselves

Experience exceptional performance with Zeus Dominator Pro, meticulously tested and optimized to ensure reliability. 


  • Customizable Risk Levels: Set files are provided for various risk preferences, ensuring optimal performance tailored to your trading style.
  • Comprehensive Support: Enjoy full support to assist with setup and usage.
  • Community Access: Gain access to our exclusive Discord community, where you can connect with other traders, share insights, and receive expert guidance.


