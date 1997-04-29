Product Description: OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA

The OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA is a powerful tool for traders who seek precision and efficiency in managing multiple trades within the MetaTrader 5 platform. This automated trading solution allows users to open multiple trades simultaneously, either at a specific price level or with the click of a button. Designed with flexibility and user-friendliness in mind, the OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to optimize their trading strategies.

Key Features:

Automated Multi-Trade Execution: Open multiple trades (up to a specified number) automatically when a target price level is reached or manually via a customizable button on the chart. Customizable Trade Settings: Set the number of trades, lot size, and order type (BUY/SELL/LIMIT/STOPS) to suit your trading strategy. Price Level Precision: Execute trades at a desired price level or at the current market price, offering flexibility for breakout or trend-following strategies. Risk Management Tools: Integrated stop loss and take profit settings ensure trades align with your risk tolerance and profit targets. Manual Trigger Button: A visible and intuitive “Open Trades” button allows users to initiate trades manually directly from the chart. Error Handling: Comprehensive error messages and descriptions make troubleshooting simple and effective. User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-use input parameters and customizable settings for seamless integration into any trading workflow.

Input Parameters:

numTrades (Integer): Number of trades to open (default: 5).

lotSize (Double): Lot size for each trade (default: 0.1).

orderType (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE): Type of trade to open (BUY or SELL).

priceLevel (Double): Price level at which to trigger trades (default: 0.0 for market price).

stopLossPoints (Double): Stop loss distance in points (default: 50).

takeProfitPoints (Double): Take profit distance in points (default: 100).

Benefits:

Increased Efficiency: Execute multiple trades instantly without manual intervention.

Enhanced Precision: Enter trades at predefined levels for better control over entries.

Risk Management: Minimize potential losses with built-in stop loss and take profit settings.

Ease of Use: Simple setup and operation, even for beginners.

Time-Saving: Focus on strategy development while the EA handles trade execution.

The OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA is an indispensable addition to your trading arsenal, designed to enhance decision-making and streamline the trading process. Whether you are targeting specific price levels or managing trades manually, the OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA empowers you to trade with confidence and precision.



