OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA

Product Description: OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA

The OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA is a powerful tool for traders who seek precision and efficiency in managing multiple trades within the MetaTrader 5 platform. This automated trading solution allows users to open multiple trades simultaneously, either at a specific price level or with the click of a button. Designed with flexibility and user-friendliness in mind, the OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to optimize their trading strategies.

Key Features:

  1. Automated Multi-Trade Execution:

    • Open multiple trades (up to a specified number) automatically when a target price level is reached or manually via a customizable button on the chart.

  2. Customizable Trade Settings:

    • Set the number of trades, lot size, and order type (BUY/SELL/LIMIT/STOPS) to suit your trading strategy.

  3. Price Level Precision:

    • Execute trades at a desired price level or at the current market price, offering flexibility for breakout or trend-following strategies.

  4. Risk Management Tools:

    • Integrated stop loss and take profit settings ensure trades align with your risk tolerance and profit targets.

  5. Manual Trigger Button:

    • A visible and intuitive “Open Trades” button allows users to initiate trades manually directly from the chart.

  6. Error Handling:

    • Comprehensive error messages and descriptions make troubleshooting simple and effective.

  7. User-Friendly Interface:

    • Easy-to-use input parameters and customizable settings for seamless integration into any trading workflow.

Input Parameters:

  • numTrades (Integer): Number of trades to open (default: 5).

  • lotSize (Double): Lot size for each trade (default: 0.1).

  • orderType (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE): Type of trade to open (BUY or SELL).

  • priceLevel (Double): Price level at which to trigger trades (default: 0.0 for market price).

  • stopLossPoints (Double): Stop loss distance in points (default: 50).

  • takeProfitPoints (Double): Take profit distance in points (default: 100).

Benefits:

  • Increased Efficiency: Execute multiple trades instantly without manual intervention.

  • Enhanced Precision: Enter trades at predefined levels for better control over entries.

  • Risk Management: Minimize potential losses with built-in stop loss and take profit settings.

  • Ease of Use: Simple setup and operation, even for beginners.

  • Time-Saving: Focus on strategy development while the EA handles trade execution.

The OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA is an indispensable addition to your trading arsenal, designed to enhance decision-making and streamline the trading process. Whether you are targeting specific price levels or managing trades manually, the OnePrice Click MultiTrade EA empowers you to trade with confidence and precision.


Recommended products
Position Close Button MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unk
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Precision Data Extractor RSI
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: RSI , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Relative Strength Index  ( RSI )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex, Stocks
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicators
About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Utilities
One click to close all (OCCA) provides you posibility to close all open position with one click. Here is no any settings, just run the script and all your open positions will be closed and it will happen very fast ! Works with all types of accounts, with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of positions.
TP SL Calculator
Pham
Utilities
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
SubWindow OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Precision Data Extractor SMMA
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: SMMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Smoothed Moving Average  ( SMMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  S
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Prop Assistant MT5
Rashed Samir
Utilities
Prop Assistant – The Ultimate Trading Tool for Prop Firm Challenges Are you preparing for FTMO or other prop firm challenges? Prop Assistant is the smart trading companion designed to help you pass with confidence and stay funded! Key Features: Max Drawdown Control: Automatically stops trading or closes all positions when your maximum drawdown is reached. Daily Profit & Loss Management : Set your daily profit/loss limits and let the assistant manage your risk. Overall Account Loss Protection:
Precision Data Extractor SMA
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the Precision Data Extractor: SMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data— Simple Moving Average ( SMA )—from multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods , then stores it in a CSV format, making it easy to feed into machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with Forex , Stocks , and Comm
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Connection Binance Spot to MT5 Service
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Connection Binance Spot to MetaTrade 5 Expert This expert is designed to receive and display live price data from the Binance Spot market within the MetaTrader 5 environment. It does not perform any trading operations. Instead, it acts solely as a bridge, retrieving real-time cryptocurrency pair price data from Binance via API and rendering them as charts inside the MetaTrader 5 chart window. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  
FREE
Ind5 Extra Report Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.76 (34)
Utilities
Traders Diary: This is a statistics panel providing analysis of your trading account for MetaTrader 5. The analysis results are displayed on the chart in real time. Multicurrency trading is very popular.        MT4 version Full Description +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install       How to get Log Files     How To Test and Optimize     All products from Expforex However, greater the amount of trades, the more difficult it is to analyze the profitability of each of them. Analyzing trades by mont
FREE
TradebyTime Manager
Wartono
Utilities
TradeByTime Manager is a tool to trade based on time. It is semi auto trading. Trader define entry and exit time and EA will manage the rest. Helpful for trader who is usually trading with time range such as trading signal with entry and exit based on time or trading with news event time. Or trader who is familiar with trading binary option, this is another 'sense' of it. Only this is for trading on regular chart. 1. TakeProfit and Stoploss 2. Double time based :  Local and Server 3. Time counte
Trade Advisor MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart The Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) Assistant for Professional Traders VERSION MT4 Version   |  MT5 Version   |   Blogs v.3.0 - Telegram Bot Integration Note: MT4 version is lighter than MT5 version Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart Trade Advisor is an advanced trading assistant designed to enhance trading strategies by integrating key market analysis tools and seamless functionality for traders. Here’s an overview of what makes Trade Advisor a powerful asse
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Sig
DCA Limit Auto TP
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Hi Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - change lot size of pending orders. Take Profit - profit in points and auto tp in input edit. Stop Loss - loss in points. and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Close All ***  Guide:  https://youtu.be/fBhdutbZq7g if you have a problem you can contact me all time. Please Ratings and Reviews. Thanks Traders. ENJOY.
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilities
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (6)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilities
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilities
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilities
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
5 (1)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Close All Position In exact at half of second
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
Utilities
It Will Close Your All Trade   in Half of second  no matter you open 100 plus trade open it will close all trade half of second  . it good work for 1 -5 min scalping   this Ea have  many function see the pic i uploaded   there  . ea that have function close all trade , close all lossing trade , close all profit trade . also have lot system where you can put your  expected lot and buy sell button and it can close 100 trade in 1 second  
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Utilities
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Trade Manager Tool MT5
Le Van Phat
5 (1)
Utilities
Product introduction : Trade Manager Tool for MT5 Trade Manager Tool will help trader calculate almost exactly the risk based on your account automatically. Along with that, there are features to support capital preservation with Trailing Stop, BreakEven, Risk Limit such as Daily Limit Profit/Loss,etc.. helps you avoid overtrading.In particular, the panel is simply designed with many interactive buttons inside the panel and outside the chart to help trader interact more easily.These features re
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (189)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (545)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.98 (99)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (86)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.91 (33)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (7)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.97 (29)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.2 (5)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (4)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.56 (68)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (7)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review