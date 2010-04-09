Cost Balancer EA

Cost Balancer EA: Balance Your Trades, Control Risks, and Maximize Profits with Precision! ⚖️💰

The Cost Balancer EA is an innovative trading tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by balancing costs, mitigating risks, and optimizing profitability. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, this EA brings advanced techniques and intelligent strategies to ensure consistent and disciplined trading performance across any market.

Its unique approach to trade balancing ensures that losing positions are managed effectively, while profitable trades are maximized. Cost Balancer EA is not just about trading—it’s about managing your portfolio smarter and securing long-term growth.

🔑 Core Features of Cost Balancer EA

⚖️ Trade Balancing Logic

At its core, Cost Balancer EA helps you balance losing and winning trades with precision:
Dynamic Cost Averaging: When a position goes into drawdown, the EA opens additional trades at key levels to reduce the overall breakeven price.
Weighted Trade Entries: Automatically calculates optimal lot sizes for additional trades to minimize risk and maximize recovery potential.
Breakeven Adjustment: Smartly adjusts your exit levels to recover faster from losing trades.

By balancing the costs of your trades, this EA ensures that drawdowns are efficiently managed and accounts stay healthy.

📊 Advanced Risk Management

Cost Balancer EA is built to safeguard your capital through intelligent risk control:
Equity-Based Risk Limits: Automatically caps losses if drawdowns exceed your predefined thresholds.
Stop Loss Control: Places protective stops to minimize large losses on unbalanced positions.
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts position sizes based on your account balance or equity, ensuring trades remain proportional to your risk tolerance.

💰 Smart Money Management

Keep your trading capital growing while controlling risks:
Profit Locking: Secures profits by trailing stop losses as trades move in your favor.
Grid or Martingale Options: Allows you to choose between grid trading (fixed lot sizes) or progressive lot sizing for recovery trades.
Compounding Profits: Automatically increases position sizes as your account balance grows.

🔒 Intelligent Exit Strategies

The EA doesn’t just manage entries—it excels at closing trades at the right time:
Partial Close Feature: Allows you to close portions of profitable trades to secure gains.
Breakeven Trigger: Moves your stop loss to breakeven when trades reach a specific profit level, eliminating risk.
Trailing Exit Mechanism: Adapts to market movements, securing larger portions of your profits during strong trends.

⏰ Customizable Time Filters

Control when and how the EA trades to suit your strategy:
Trading Sessions Control: Restrict trading to specific sessions, such as London, New York, or Asian markets, to avoid low-liquidity periods.
Day Filters: Choose which weekdays the EA is active, ensuring better control during volatile or low-volume periods.
News Filter: Automatically pauses trading during major economic news events, protecting your account from high volatility.

🌍 Multi-Market Capability

Cost Balancer EA works across various instruments, providing traders with flexibility and diversification:
Forex Pairs: Efficiently trades major, minor, and exotic currency pairs 💱.
Metals: Optimized for gold, silver, and other precious metals 🪙.
Indices and Commodities: Works on indices like NASDAQ and DAX or commodities like oil and natural gas 📊🌾.
Cryptocurrencies: Trades crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum ₿.

Whether you’re targeting trending or ranging markets, the EA adapts to market conditions and delivers reliable performance.

🌟 Why Choose Cost Balancer EA?

The Cost Balancer EA stands out because it combines advanced balancing techniques with robust risk management to create a trading system that’s effective, safe, and profitable.

✨ Unique Selling Points (USP)

Dynamic Cost Averaging: Reduces drawdowns and brings trades back to profit faster.
Smart Trade Balancing: Optimally places recovery trades to lower breakeven prices.
Flexible Strategies: Supports grid, martingale, and semi-hedging approaches.
Advanced Risk Controls: Protects your capital with equity-based limits and SL management.
Multi-Asset Support: Trades forex, metals, indices, commodities, and crypto.
Fully Automated: Set it up and let it manage your portfolio with precision and discipline.

🏆 Advantages of Cost Balancer EA

1. Reduced Drawdowns: Smart balancing techniques quickly recover losing trades.
2. Capital Protection: Advanced risk management keeps your account safe during market turbulence.
3. Consistency: Removes emotional decision-making, ensuring reliable and disciplined trading.
4. Flexibility: Adapts to your trading style, whether you prefer scalping, day trading, or swing trading.
5. Profit Optimization: Intelligent exit strategies and profit locking maximize returns over time.

🚀 How Cost Balancer EA Works

1. Identify Market Opportunities: The EA uses advanced indicators and algorithms to detect high-probability trading setups.
2. Open Initial Trade: Places trades at optimal entry points based on its analysis.
3. Balance Drawdowns: If a trade moves against you, the EA opens recovery positions strategically to reduce the breakeven price.
4. Manage Risks: Implements risk-based lot sizing, stop loss placement, and equity protection at every step.
5. Secure Profits: Locks in gains using trailing stops, partial closes, and intelligent exit strategies.

👨‍💻 Who Should Use Cost Balancer EA?

Beginner Traders: A plug-and-play solution for managing risks and trades with ease.
Experienced Traders: Enhances existing strategies with trade balancing and advanced money management.
Investors: Ideal for managing diversified portfolios across multiple assets.

🌟 Transform Your Trading with Cost Balancer EA

The Cost Balancer EA isn’t just another trading robot—it’s a strategic tool designed to take your trading to the next level. By combining dynamic cost balancing, robust risk management, and advanced profit optimization techniques, this EA empowers you to trade with confidence, consistency, and profitability.

Take control of your trades, balance your risks, and achieve your financial goals with Cost Balancer EA today! ⚖️💹
Recommended products
Romux TradeBot
Ravikumar S
Experts
Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
This expert trading tool utilizes the SuperTrend indicator with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Traders enter a position (long or short) when the bar opens above or below the indicator line. You can exit the position when the price "reverse" it's signal or don't exit and let it close based on risks (Take profit, stop loss) or by time exiting at the end of session. Other features include the ability to set Take
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Gold Phoenix EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Gold Phoenix EA Overview: Gold Phoenix EA is a powerful day trading Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). It incorporates advanced trading strategies to maximize profits while effectively managing risk. With its intelligent trailing stop-loss feature, this EA ensures optimized trade management, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistent results. Key Features: Day Trading Strategy : The EA employs a proven day trading algorithm tailored for gold markets,
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Experts
HUIAI Trading Robot LIVE TESTED - Contact me to see live performance Next Price 399$ HUIAI is an automated trading system designed for analyzing and trading Nas100 on the H1 timeframe. Technical Specifications Target Market: Nas100 Timeframe: H1 Recommended Minimum Balance: $100 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Core Features Risk Management System Automatic lot size calculation Trailing stop adjustment Spread analysis and adjustment Volatility-based risk optimization Technical Capabilities Automatic tim
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Experts
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
SilverEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
Experts
Introduction: Silver Edge Scalper is a sophisticated trading robot designed specifically for the Silver (XAGUSD) market, catering to both retail Forex traders and PropFirm professionals. This expert advisor utilizes a unique trading strategy, leveraging advanced technical analysis and custom-built indicators to offer an edge over conventional trading robots. Key Features of Silver Edge: Built around advanced technical analysis tools Perfect for both individual traders and PropFirm participants M
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Experts
MMM RSI EA is based on two strategies: First, it opens Sell orders if the RSI indicator reaches the top value and opens Buy orders if it reaches the lowest value. The second strategy calculates the speed of price movements, defines the direction of trends and closes the pending orders when they reach the value indicated in the first parameter. If you desire to use it in scalping mode, you should set the twelfth parameter to TRUE and it will close any pending order that becomes profitable. It is
MSC ProMax EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Only 7 copies of the EA left at $499! Next price --> $599 Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1866411 [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94064 ] Discover the power of   MSC ProMax EA , a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on the highly effective “pullback” strategy. Perfectly suited for trading popular pullback currency pairs like   AUDCAD, AUDNZD,   and   NZDCAD , this system leverages key Forex market patterns — specifically the price reversal aft
Goal
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134601 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134602 Expert Advisor "Goal" is an automated trading solution based on the One Shot TP/SL strategy, which optimizes profit opportunities with precise entry and strict risk management. Using a combination of Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, and Bollinger Bands indicators, this EA analyzes market trends and momentum to execute orders with high probability. Key Features One Shot Tr
Noloss
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento NOLOSS   un Ea complesso creato e testato su EURUSD (si puo' cmq usare su altre coppie forex basso spread). La sua caratterista è di equilibrare i lotti in base al capitale disponibile . time frame  M5 Coppia consigliata EURUSD CAPITLE MINIMO 500€  Consigliato Conto  ecn . ATTENZIONE PRIMA DI FARE IL TEST modificate questo dato : >Capitale incremento lotti<  se fate il test su 500$\€ mettete 500 $\€ lottagio iniziale consiglio 0.01 conservativo 0.02 Medio  0.03 spinto  A CHI LASCI
BerlinBull Dax Scalper
Thamaraiselvan Thangavel
Experts
This EA only works with german index/dax. Use this EA in good brokers which have very tight spread. How the Expert Advisor Works: Initial Settings: First Input Field: Enter your initial balance. The default balance is $100. Second Input Field: Enter your initial lot size for a $100 balance. If your balance is larger (e.g., $500), multiply the initial lot size by the same factor (e.g., by 5 for $500), as $500 is 5 times the default balance. Lot Size Adjustment: Third Input Field: Define the b
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Bollinger Hedge
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Bollinger Hedge EA: A Dynamic and Strategic Movement Robot 1. Pattern-Based Strategy: Bollinger Bands + Trend Alignment Bollinger Hedge EA combines Bollinger Bands with trend direction analysis to generate strong technical buy/sell signals. Bollinger Bands : Detect overbought/oversold zones based on price behavior near upper and lower bands. Trend Filter : Determines market direction using RSI, MA, and ATR support. This ensures trades are executed only when signals align with a technically co
Supertrend G5 Plus
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Supertrend G5 Plus v4.00 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com Overview Supertrend G5 Plus is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is the upgraded version of the original Supertrend G5, designed to deliver fully automated trading with precise entries, flexible risk control, and advanced profit management across Forex and metal markets. The EA operates based on Supertrend indicator logic combined with dynamic filters, position sizing, and account-based trade manage
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading. The system includ
Trivia Euraud M30
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Descrição do produto O Trivia M30 EURAUD é um robô de negociação desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas EUR/AUD, utilizando o gráfico de 30 minutos (M30). Este Expert Advisor (EA) foi projetado com o objetivo de explorar oportunidades de mercado por meio de estratégias robustas e personalizáveis, focando tanto na otimização quanto na proteção do capital. Equipado com diversos indicadores técnicos e filtros de notícias, o Trivia M30 EURAUD oferece uma solução ajustável para traders que buscam
AW CCI based EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.   Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->   HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Customizable CCI Indicator Signals Uses averaging if necessary Built-in automatic lot calculation Built-in system for
What The RSI Gold Version
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Experts
What the RSI (Gold) is the enhanced version of the popular RSI mean reversion strategy — now upgraded with professional-grade drawdown protection and risk-reward enforcement. Built on the foundation of RSI reversal signals and ADX trend filtering, this version is designed for traders who demand smarter trade management and consistent long-term performance. Strategy Logic: RSI-Based Mean Reversion: The EA enters trades when price is considered overbought or oversold, based on customizable RSI le
Gold Origin MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Gold Origin   is an intelligent and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for   XAUUSD (GOLD)   trading on the M5 timeframe. Gold Origin generates highly accurate entry signals, ensuring precise and disciplined trade execution. Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 199$ Final price 3,000$ Signal    |    Setfile   Key Features   Real Market Strategy Adapts dynamically to real-time market data for authentic, high-probability trading execution.   Market
FxS Moving Average Pro EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Experts
FxS Moving Average Pro EA   Elevate your trading with the FxS Moving Average Pro EA — a fully-featured, MQL5-ready expert advisor that builds on the free version’s six Moving Average strategies by adding advanced loss-recovery systems, flexible trailing options and complete customization.     Key Features All 6 MA Strategies (as per free version) 8 Recovery Techniques: Averaging Down Stop and Reverse D’Alembert System Modified Martingale Reverse Martingale Classic Martingale Grand Marti
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidit
One Period EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
One Period EA is the expert advisor that uses only ONE PERIOD to be configured on Diretional Movement Index DMI . Besides this, ATR indicator must be configured to filter some trades and to calculate Takeprofit and Stoploss , either for long or short trades. A partial execution system can be optimized to save profits. Autolot function and number of opened orders and spread can also be optimized. Optimized EA is on EURUSD , H1 . Please download it and don´t let to try and test other EA on my prof
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
More from author
MA Scalper Pro
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
MA Scalper PRO: Your Trusted Partner for Precise and Profitable Scalping Welcome to MA Scalper PRO , the ultimate solution for traders seeking precision, speed, and profitability in the fast-paced world of scalping. This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of moving averages with cutting-edge trading technology to create a seamless trading experience. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, MA Scalper PRO is engineered to elevate your trading to new heights. Unlock the Power of
Cipher Swan
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
The Cipher Swan EA is an automated trading system designed to execute trades based on specific market conditions, integrating robust risk management and customizable trading parameters. It leverages moving averages and time-based filters to determine optimal trade entries and exits. Key Features Automated Trading: Executes buy and sell trades automatically based on predefined conditions. Incorporates reversal trading to recover from losses. Indicator Integration: Utilizes Moving Averages (M
Band Theory EA
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
The Band Theory EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution, meticulously crafted for traders who seek to capitalize on market movements using Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages . Combining advanced risk management, session filters, and smart money management, this EA is designed to deliver consistent results while safeguarding your capital. Key Features Core Strategy Bollinger Bands Integration : Detect volatility and trend reversals with precision. The EA leverages the upper, middle, and
Btc Evolution
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
BTC EVOLUTION ================ The Ultimate Trading Companion: A Revolutionary Expert Advisor Built for Success Imagine an Expert Advisor (EA) that doesn't just trade for you—it thinks, adapts, and evolves with the market. Designed for traders who seek precision, control, and consistency, this EA integrates state-of-the-art algorithms with user-friendly features to deliver a truly superior trading experience. From robust trend-following strategies to intelligent money management, every componen
Momentum Master EA
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
MOMENTUM MASTER EA: The Pinnacle of Momentum Trading Master the Markets with Precision and Power The Momentum Master EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built to capitalize on the power of momentum indicators for exceptional trading outcomes. By seamlessly integrating top-tier technical tools like MACD , Bollinger Bands , RSI , and the Momentum Indicator , this EA offers a dynamic and comprehensive approach to trading in today's fast-paced markets. Features That Set Momen
Triple Precision
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
Triple Precision EA: The Ultimate Automated Trading Solution Triple Precision EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot, meticulously engineered to deliver exceptional performance in any market condition. By harnessing the combined power of three advanced indicators , coupled with intelligent money management systems and dynamic risk control, this EA is your key to unlocking consistent profits and safeguarding your trading capital. Core Features of Triple Precision EA Triple Indicato
Golden Swing
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
Golden Swing EA: Master Market Swings with Precision and Power! The Golden Swing EA is a sophisticated trading tool that leverages the timeless power of Fibonacci , advanced money management , and cutting-edge risk controls ️ to deliver exceptional performance across all markets. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA combines intelligence, efficiency, and flexibility to achieve a high win rate and consistent results. Core Features of Golden Swing EA Fibonacci Precision A
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review