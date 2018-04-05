Cipher Swan

The Cipher Swan EA is an automated trading system designed to execute trades based on specific market conditions, integrating robust risk management and customizable trading parameters. It leverages moving averages and time-based filters to determine optimal trade entries and exits.


Key Features

Automated Trading:


Executes buy and sell trades automatically based on predefined conditions.


Incorporates reversal trading to recover from losses.


Indicator Integration:


Utilizes Moving Averages (MA) to generate trade signals.


Configurable MA period for flexibility in different trading strategies.


Risk Management:


Calculates lot sizes dynamically based on account balance and specified risk parameters.


Implements stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels for all trades.


Daily profit and loss limits to control trading activities and protect account balance.


Trade Management:


Adjustable trade distances to avoid over-trading.


Uses a lot multiplier for progressive lot sizing in consecutive trades.


Session Filters:


Time zone filters ensure trading occurs only within specified market sessions.


Supports multiple trading sessions within a single day.


Unique Selling Points (USP)

Consistency: Ensures consistent trade execution, eliminating emotional and manual errors.


Advanced Risk Management: Comprehensive risk control mechanisms to protect trading capital.


Adaptive Logic: Reversal trading to capitalize on market corrections after losses.


Time-Specific Trading: Trades during high-volatility sessions for better trade opportunities.


Customizability: Extensive settings for fine-tuning to match various trading styles and preferences.


Advantages

Efficiency: Automates trading processes, saving time and effort.


Safety: Built-in risk management features to prevent excessive losses and protect profits.


Performance: Advanced algorithms for identifying and executing high-probability trades.


Flexibility: Customizable parameters to adapt to different market conditions and strategies.


The Cipher Swan EA offers a robust and flexible solution for traders looking to automate their trading strategies while maintaining control over risk and maximizing potential profits. It's designed to be user-friendly yet powerful, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.



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