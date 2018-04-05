MA Scalper PRO: Your Trusted Partner for Precise and Profitable Scalping

Welcome to MA Scalper PRO, the ultimate solution for traders seeking precision, speed, and profitability in the fast-paced world of scalping. This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of moving averages with cutting-edge trading technology to create a seamless trading experience. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, MA Scalper PRO is engineered to elevate your trading to new heights.

Unlock the Power of MA Scalper PRO

1. Slow and Fast Moving Average Synergy

The EA employs a dual moving average system that analyzes the interaction between slow and fast moving averages. This synergy captures market momentum with remarkable accuracy, ensuring timely entries and exits. By leveraging this dual-layered approach, MA Scalper PRO identifies trends early and adapts to market changes dynamically.

2. RSI Confirmation for Enhanced Accuracy

Complementing the moving average strategy is an advanced RSI confirmation system. This feature filters out noise and validates signals to ensure only high-probability trades are executed. By incorporating momentum and trend analysis, MA Scalper PRO gives you the edge in volatile markets.

3. Advanced Money Management

Your capital is in safe hands. The EA uses a robust money management system to optimize position sizes based on your account equity. This ensures that every trade aligns with your financial goals while minimizing unnecessary risk.

4. Smart Risk Management

Protect your portfolio with intelligent risk management features. From dynamic stop-loss adjustments to tailored risk parameters, MA Scalper PRO safeguards your equity while maximizing reward potential.

Empowering Features for Complete Control

5. Dynamic Trade Control

Maintain full control over your trades, whether you prefer an automated approach or want to intervene manually. Adjust settings on the fly, manage positions, and adapt to market conditions effortlessly.

6. Trading Session Filter

Align your trading activity with the most favorable market sessions. The trading session filter allows you to capitalize on high-liquidity periods while avoiding low-volume hours, enhancing the EA’s efficiency.

7. Trailing Stops for Profit Protection

MA Scalper PRO ensures you lock in profits as markets move in your favor. With its intelligent trailing stop system, you can let your winners run while securing gains with minimal effort.

Why Choose MA Scalper PRO?

Ease of Use:

Designed for traders of all experience levels, MA Scalper PRO features an intuitive interface and hassle-free setup.

Versatility:

This EA is highly customizable, making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles and asset classes, including forex pairs, metals, and indices.

Consistency:

By automating complex strategies and eliminating emotional decision-making, MA Scalper PRO ensures consistent performance over time.

Scalping Optimized:

With fast trade execution and dynamic adjustments, the EA is tailored specifically for short-term scalping strategies.

Experience the Difference

MA Scalper PRO isn’t just a trading tool; it’s a complete trading solution. Packed with advanced features and backed by reliable algorithms, it empowers traders to stay ahead in competitive markets.

Take the guesswork out of scalping and achieve the trading success you’ve been striving for.

Download MA Scalper PRO today and redefine your trading journey!



