Monster AI

It combines adaptive, intelligent strategies with advanced features like multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trading adjustments, and precise risk management. Capable of responding to fast market changes while ensuring the long-term protection of your capital. This Expert Advisor, powered by the GPT-4o platform and utilizing machine learning techniques like random forest regression, xgboost regression, and finance neural networks, offers advanced capabilities for time series analysis. It can execute multiple strategies concurrently, and blend test trades with live trading. The EA's adaptive, intelligent strategies incorporate multi-timeframe analysis, automated trading adjustments, and precise risk management to respond to rapid market shifts while safeguarding capital.

Instructions:

Default Spread is 30

For fast entry detection - use on m15 - on any preferred commodity, metal or currency pair

Works on all timeframes

Default stop is 30 pips below or above previous low or high

Choose between SWING or SCALP trades

For 30$  account use 0.01 Lot


Settings:

Check Comments For Set File


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis