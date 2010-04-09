This Expert Advisor (EA) combines multiple technical indicators to determine trade entries and manage risk effectively. The main components of the strategy are:

Moving Averages (MACD): Determines trend direction and momentum using exponential moving averages (EMAs). Relative Strength Index (RSI): Identifies overbought and oversold conditions to avoid trades in extreme zones. Average True Range (ATR): Measures market volatility to set dynamic stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels.

Features:

Trade Entry Logic: Buy Signal: MACD line crosses above the signal line (bullish momentum). Previous MACD value was below the signal line (confirming the crossover). RSI value is below 70 (to avoid overbought conditions).

Sell Signal: MACD line crosses below the signal line (bearish momentum). Previous MACD value was above the signal line (confirming the crossover). RSI value is above 30 (to avoid oversold conditions).

Risk Management: Dynamic Lot Sizing: Lot size is calculated based on account balance, risk percentage, and ATR value.

Lot size is calculated based on account balance, risk percentage, and ATR value. Stop Loss and Take Profit: SL and TP are set dynamically using ATR, ensuring flexibility with market volatility.

SL and TP are set dynamically using ATR, ensuring flexibility with market volatility. Breakeven Logic: Moves SL to entry price once a specified profit threshold is achieved, protecting gains.

Moves SL to entry price once a specified profit threshold is achieved, protecting gains. Trailing Stop Loss: Adjusts SL based on market movements to secure profits further. Additional Parameters: Cooldown period between trades to prevent overtrading.

Minimum ATR threshold to filter out trades during low volatility. Debugging and Feedback: Logs key indicator values and trading actions for transparency and debugging.

Input Parameters:

Indicator Settings: fastEMA , slowEMA , macdSignalSMA : MACD settings for moving averages. rsiPeriod : RSI calculation period. atrPeriod : ATR calculation period.

Risk and Trade Management: riskFactor : ATR multiplier for TP. riskPercent : Risk per trade as a percentage of account balance. breakevenTrigger : Points required to activate breakeven. tradeCooldown : Time in seconds between trades. atrMinThreshold : Minimum ATR value to allow trading.



Workflow:

Indicator Calculation: On each tick, MACD, RSI, and ATR values are updated. Trade Conditions: If no open positions and signals align, a trade is initiated. Risk Adjustments: SL and TP are recalculated dynamically based on ATR. Ongoing Management: Breakeven and trailing stop loss mechanisms are applied to active trades.

Key Advantages:

Combines trend-following and momentum indicators for robust signal generation.

Dynamic risk and trade management adapts to market conditions.

Clear rules for entry, exit, and risk management ensure disciplined trading.

Usage:

Deploy this EA on the MetaTrader 5 platform for automated trading. It is optimized for intraday trading and works best on the 5-minute timeframe, but can be adapted for other periods with parameter adjustments.



