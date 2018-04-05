Mimic concept

Minic concept is a simple implementation of the ICT silver Bullet strategy. The strategy is intend for traders with a fair understanding of the time-based algorithmic model that involves catching trade entries within specific one-hour intervals during the trading day using Smart Money Concepts like liquidity and fair value gaps. Feel free to try and customize my bot.

The AM session Silver Bullet (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

The PM session Silver Bullet (02:00 PM – 03:00 PM)

The London Open Silver Bullet (03:00 AM – 04:00 AM)



