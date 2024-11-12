Gold Flowcon
- Experts
- Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
- Version: 1.8
- Mise à jour: 14 juillet 2025
- Activations: 10
|
Real Time Signal Flowcon: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308343
- Breakout Trading - Smart Money Concept: Automatically identifies demand and supply zones at swing highs and lows, targeting the most critical market levels.
- Risk & Order Management: Progressive and flexible lot sizing with consistent take profit and stop loss ensures a balanced approach to growth and recovery.
- Optional Trailing Stops & Breakeven: Flexible features to customize and suit your trading style.
- One Trade Per Day on Average.
- Available for use with any broker.
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: GOLD, XAUUSD
- Time Frame: M15
- Minimum Deposit: 1000$
- Account Type: Any
- Leverage: 1:1000
- VPS 24/7
No need to set up, how to in Comment:
All settings are set to 2 decimal places of XAUUSD by default for most use, just change Time Frime to M15 then drag and drop on the chart and OK.
Risk Warning:
Before purchasing Gold Flowcon, please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and losses may occur. Backtests are optimized and may differ from live trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose. For assistance or questions, feel free to contact me anytime.
