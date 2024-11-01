Gold Safe Lots
- Experts
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Sami George Saba ZeidanI'm a professional software developer from U.S.A .
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 7
GOLD SAFE LOTS V 1.1 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.
The operation is based on opening orders using theGOLD SAFE LOTS indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.
TIME FRAME 15 MINUTES
EACH LOT HAS STOP LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT
YOU CAN CHANGE LOT SIZE FROM THE PARAMETERS
Stop Loss and Take Profit
Different Entry and Exit conditions
No Martingale or Grid Systems
NO NEED TO DO ANY SETTINGS ON THE PARAMETERS JUST CHOOSE THE LOT SIZE.