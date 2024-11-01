GOLD SAFE LOTS V 1.1 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.

The operation is based on opening orders using the

GOLD SAFE LOTS

indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.





TIME FRAME 15 MINUTES



EACH LOT HAS STOP LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT

YOU CAN CHANGE LOT SIZE FROM THE PARAMETERS

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Different Entry and Exit conditions



No Martingale or Grid Systems



NO NEED TO DO ANY SETTINGS ON THE PARAMETERS JUST CHOOSE THE LOT SIZE.



