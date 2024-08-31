Chart Pips Scale

Automatic scale that shows the distance in pips on the chart, so the user can get a sense of the size of the bar.

More options and features will be added over time and as requested by users.

The software has been tested on many variables, if there are bugs or errors, please report it describing as best as possible what their cause is and if possible, with a screenshot attached so that I can understand how to fix it.

Report it only in English language.


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