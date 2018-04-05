Wrb btcusd scalp strategy MT5

This EA is made for BTCUSD on the 5 minute timeframe, with good risk management and a solid strategy i have managed to simplify it all to make using the bot easier. This bot has some optimal setting that i found through back testing although you are free to test it on any chart with any setting. It is intended to be used with the following setting:  (Also on XAUUSD)

- WRB threshold percentage (10)

- ATR period (5)

- Stop loss percent (5)

- Target percent (1)

- Max open trades (5)

- Trade session start/close (0-2359) but this is more personal preference 

- Fade threshold percent (225)

- Lot size (0.01) although again this depends on the account size

I always recommend back testing if you are new but make sure to be thorough as its not a tool for reading the future, if you need any help with anything feel free to drop me a message. Good luck.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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This EA is made for BTCUSD on the 5 minute timeframe, with good risk management and a solid strategyi have managed to simplify it all to make using the bot easier. This bot has some optimal setting that i found through back testing although you are free to test it on any chart with any setting. It is intended to be used with the following setting: - WRB threshold percentage (10) - ATR period (5) - Stop loss percent (5) - Target percent (1) - Max open trades (5) - Trade session start/close (0-235
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