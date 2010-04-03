Professional Velocity Yield EA
- Experts
- Themichl LLC
- Versione: 1.0
Professional Velocity Yield EA is an advanced trading engine designed for precise and efficient market navigation. It combines technical analysis (FRAMA and VIDya), intelligent risk management, and adaptive filtering to capitalize on market opportunities. The EA dynamically adjusts to market volatility, manages risk with flexible strategies, and filters out noise with news and session controls. It also verifies sufficient funds before trades, aiming to maximize profit potential, provide a competitive edge, and simplify trading. This EA adapts to market changes, offering a strategic partnership for traders seeking excellence.
Core Features Outline:
-
Intelligent Crossover Strategy:
-
FRAMA and VIDya indicators for entry signals.
-
RSI-driven exit logic.
-
Adaptive Timeframe & Lot Sizing:
-
Dynamic timeframe adjustment.
-
Multiple lot size modes (fixed, risk percentage, volatility-adjusted).
-
Robust Risk Management:
-
Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit (fixed, ATR-based, dynamic risk/reward).
-
Trailing stop functionality.
-
Advanced News & Session Filtering:
-
News filter with adjustable impact levels.
-
Session-based trading control.
-
Money Management Integration
-
Verifies sufficient funds before opening trades.
