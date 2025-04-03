London Pulse EA

The London Pulse EA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade the Daily Range London Breakout strategy, ideal for traders looking to capitalize on the volatility of the London session. It automatically tracks the highest and lowest points during the Asian session to identify key breakout levels.

The EA features a weekly Forex calendar, allowing traders to factor in macroeconomic events when making trading decisions. It also offers flexible lot size management, which can be set as either a fixed lot size or a dynamic lot calculation based on the user-defined risk percentage, ensuring precise risk management. The default risk value is 2% of the account balance, but it can be adjusted to suit the trader’s preference.

Easy to use and highly efficient, the London Pulse EA streamlines trading during one of the market's busiest sessions, providing full control over risk and increased precision in entries based on technical levels and important economic events.

Recommendations and General Information

 Recommended Balance
 Leverage Assets Account Type 
$500 1:100 Currencies Netting
PARAMETER DESCRIPTION DEFAULT
Magic Number Unique number to identify orders generated by the EA 12345678
Timeframe Time period used for analysis (default is the current chart)
 PERIOD_M30
Deviation Deviation tolerance in points for pending orders 5
Currency (Forex Calendar) Currency to synchronize the week's news USD
Bull Candle Color Bullish Candle Color
 Branco
Bear Candle Color Bearish Candle Color
 Vermelho
Chart Up Color
 Bullish Candle Border
 Branco
Chart Down Color
 Bearish Candle Border
 Vermelho
Chart Background
Graph background color
Chart Foreground
Color of graphic elements   
Takeprofit
 Target profit level, in points 1000
Stoploss
 Maximum loss level, in points 500
Lotsize
Fixed lot size 0.7
Dynamic Lot True = Lot based on risk percentage, False = Fixed lot size false
Risk Percentage Percentage of risk (%)
2%

Parameters Rules

PARAMETER RULE DESCRIPTION
Magic Number
Must be 8 digits
Timeframe
Must be a valid Timeframe
Deviation
Must be greater than or equal to 3
Takeprofit   Must be greater than or equal to 200 points
Stoploss
Must be greater than or equal to 100 points
Risk Percentage Must not be greater than or equal to 10%
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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