London Pulse EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 April 2025
The London Pulse EA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade the Daily Range London Breakout strategy, ideal for traders looking to capitalize on the volatility of the London session. It automatically tracks the highest and lowest points during the Asian session to identify key breakout levels.
The EA features a weekly Forex calendar, allowing traders to factor in macroeconomic events when making trading decisions. It also offers flexible lot size management, which can be set as either a fixed lot size or a dynamic lot calculation based on the user-defined risk percentage, ensuring precise risk management. The default risk value is 2% of the account balance, but it can be adjusted to suit the trader’s preference.
Easy to use and highly efficient, the London Pulse EA streamlines trading during one of the market's busiest sessions, providing full control over risk and increased precision in entries based on technical levels and important economic events.
Recommendations and General Information
| Recommended Balance
|Leverage
|Assets
|Account Type
|$500
|1:100
|Currencies
|Netting
|PARAMETER
|DESCRIPTION
|DEFAULT
|Magic Number
|Unique number to identify orders generated by the EA
|12345678
|Timeframe
|Time period used for analysis (default is the current chart)
|PERIOD_M30
|Deviation
|Deviation tolerance in points for pending orders
|5
|Currency (Forex Calendar)
|Currency to synchronize the week's news
|USD
|Bull Candle Color
|Bullish Candle Color
|Branco
|Bear Candle Color
|Bearish Candle Color
|Vermelho
|Chart Up Color
|Bullish Candle Border
|Branco
|Chart Down Color
|Bearish Candle Border
|Vermelho
|Chart Background
|Graph background color
|Chart Foreground
|Color of graphic elements
|Takeprofit
|Target profit level, in points
|1000
|Stoploss
|Maximum loss level, in points
|500
|Lotsize
|Fixed lot size
|0.7
|Dynamic Lot
|True = Lot based on risk percentage, False = Fixed lot size
|false
|Risk Percentage
|Percentage of risk (%)
|2%
Parameters Rules
|PARAMETER
|RULE DESCRIPTION
|Magic Number
|Must be 8 digits
|Timeframe
|Must be a valid Timeframe
|Deviation
|Must be greater than or equal to 3
|Takeprofit
|Must be greater than or equal to 200 points
|Stoploss
|Must be greater than or equal to 100 points
|Risk Percentage
|Must not be greater than or equal to 10%