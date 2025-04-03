The London Pulse EA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade the Daily Range London Breakout strategy, ideal for traders looking to capitalize on the volatility of the London session. It automatically tracks the highest and lowest points during the Asian session to identify key breakout levels.

The EA features a weekly Forex calendar, allowing traders to factor in macroeconomic events when making trading decisions. It also offers flexible lot size management, which can be set as either a fixed lot size or a dynamic lot calculation based on the user-defined risk percentage, ensuring precise risk management. The default risk value is 2% of the account balance, but it can be adjusted to suit the trader’s preference.

Easy to use and highly efficient, the London Pulse EA streamlines trading during one of the market's busiest sessions, providing full control over risk and increased precision in entries based on technical levels and important economic events.

Recommendations and General Information



Recommended Balance

Leverage Assets Account Type $500 1:100 Currencies Netting

PARAMETER DESCRIPTION DEFAULT Magic Number Unique number to identify orders generated by the EA 12345678 Timeframe Time period used for analysis (default is the current chart)

PERIOD_M30 Deviation Deviation tolerance in points for pending orders 5 Currency (Forex Calendar) Currency to synchronize the week's news USD Bull Candle Color Bullish Candle Color

Branco Bear Candle Color Bearish Candle Color

Vermelho Chart Up Color

Bullish Candle Border

Branco Chart Down Color

Bearish Candle Border

Vermelho Chart Background

Graph background color

Chart Foreground

Color of graphic elements Takeprofit

Target profit level, in points 1000 Stoploss

Maximum loss level, in points 500 Lotsize

Fixed lot size 0.7 Dynamic Lot True = Lot based on risk percentage, False = Fixed lot size false Risk Percentage Percentage of risk (%)

2%

Parameters Rules