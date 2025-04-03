IChimoku Wave EA

The Ichimoku Wave EA is one of the most comprehensive free Expert Advisors, ideal for traders seeking a high-performance automated solution based on the Ichimoku Cloud indicator. With multiple strategies available, it provides a robust approach to identifying buy and sell opportunities, utilizing either fixed or dynamic lot sizes that automatically adjust based on account balance and desired risk. Its architecture is designed to protect the trader's capital, featuring a daily P/L limit that halts operations once targets are reached, ensuring risk control.

Additionally, the Ichimoku Wave EA incorporates a smart trailing stop based on the Parabolic SAR, which automatically adjusts positions according to market movement, maximizing profits while minimizing losses. With an integrated weekly Forex calendar and dynamic data on the selected currency, this EA offers valuable insights for more efficient decision-making.

This combination of advanced tools and capital-preserving design makes the Ichimoku Wave EA a strategic choice for traders looking to maximize results while mitigating risks.

Recommendations and General Information

Minimum Recommended Balance
Leverage Assets Account Type 
$500 1:100 Indices, Currencies and Commodities Netting
PARAMETER DESCRIPTION DEFAULT
Magic Number Unique number to identify orders generated by the EA 12345678
Timeframe Time period used for analysis (default is the current chart)
PERIOD_CURRENT
Deviation Deviation tolerance in points for pending orders 5
Max Spread Maximum spread allowed for opening orders (in points)
50
Currency (Forex Calendar) Currency to synchronize the news of the week USD
Bull Candle Color Bullish Candle Color
White
Bear Candle Color Bearish Candle Color
Red
Chart Up Color
 Bullish Candle Border
White
Chart Down Color
 Bearish Candle Border
Red
Takeprofit
 Target profit level, in points 1000
Stoploss
 Maximum loss level, in points 500
Trailing Step
 Trigger to activate Trailing Stop 200
Lotsize
Fixed lot size 0.7
Dynamic Lot True = lot size based on risk percentage, False = fixed lot size false
Risk Percentage Risk percentage (%) 2%
Activate Daily Loss Limit Enable/disable daily loss limit
 false
Daily Loss Limit ($) Maximum daily loss allowed ($)
100.0
Activate Daily Profit Limit Enable/disable daily profit limit
false
Daily Profit Limit ($) Maximum daily profit allowed ($)
200.0
Chosen Strategy Choosing a strategy Tenkan-Kijun Cross
Tenkan-sen Tenkan-sen period 9
Kijun-sen Kijun-sen period 26
Senkou Span B Senkou Span B period 52
Shift Detour to Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B 26

Parameter Rules

PARAMETER
PARAMETER RULES
Magic Number Must have 8 digits
Deviation
 Must be greater than or equal to 3
Maximum Spread Must be greater than 0
Takeprofit  
 Must be greater than or equal to 200 points
Stoploss
 Must be greater than or equal to 100 points
Trailing Step Must be greater than or equal to 50
Risk Percentage
 Must be greater than 2% and less than or equal to 10%
Daily Loss Limit ($) If enabled, the daily loss limit cannot exceed 10% of the account balance


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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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4.17 (24)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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