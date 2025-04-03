The Ichimoku Wave EA is one of the most comprehensive free Expert Advisors, ideal for traders seeking a high-performance automated solution based on the Ichimoku Cloud indicator. With multiple strategies available, it provides a robust approach to identifying buy and sell opportunities, utilizing either fixed or dynamic lot sizes that automatically adjust based on account balance and desired risk. Its architecture is designed to protect the trader's capital, featuring a daily P/L limit that halts operations once targets are reached, ensuring risk control.

Additionally, the Ichimoku Wave EA incorporates a smart trailing stop based on the Parabolic SAR, which automatically adjusts positions according to market movement, maximizing profits while minimizing losses. With an integrated weekly Forex calendar and dynamic data on the selected currency, this EA offers valuable insights for more efficient decision-making.

This combination of advanced tools and capital-preserving design makes the Ichimoku Wave EA a strategic choice for traders looking to maximize results while mitigating risks.