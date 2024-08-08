Gold Boom
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 24 August 2024
- Activations: 10
Gold Boom ， A scalp stripping strategy EA designed specifically for gold trading.
It has very few parameter settings, so you don't have to get lost in complex values, easy to install.
Unlike the current popular strategies that rely on neural networks and artificial intelligence, Gold Boom avoids the interference of sudden news in predicting gold price fluctuations through precise research and unique algorithms.
In the rapidly changing gold market, neural networks and artificial intelligence often lag in predictions due to their inability to respond to sudden news in a timely manner, causing traders to miss opportunities and even suffer losses. Gold Boom, based on the partial form of price action from Al Brooks, has improved accuracy with the idea of scalp stripping.
Features: No grid or Martingale.
Each order has a fixed stop loss.
Lower drawdown and mobile profit taking to protect profits.
set up:
MoneyMnage: If not, use the fixed number of hands below.
FixLots: If fund management is not enabled, use fixed lots.
MagicNumber: a magic number.
comment: comment.
Risk: If fund management is enabled, it will be calculated based on the current account deposit currency, with an increase of 0.01 for every X. For example, if the deposit currency is US dollars and the risk value is 100, then every 100 US dollars increases by 0.01 lots. Please calculate based on your account funds and leverage.
SL: Fixed stop loss. Range 300-1500, interval step:100.
TP: Fixed interference fit (usually not achievable). Range 100-500, interval step:100.
TrailTP: Move the profit taking point. If this value is close to TP, there is a high possibility that the order will reach TP, but at the same time, it will reduce the winning rate. Range 20-100, interval step:10.
trailStep:After starting trailTP, the stop loss line is set at the position of the trailstep value below the highest point.(Suggestion: Same as trailTP). Range 20-100, interval step:10.
WeightFactor: The weight factor for placing an order. The smaller the value, the more times the order will be placed. Range1- 20, interval step:1.
SlippageManage: Enable slippage detection.
Allow maximum slippage point: If the slippageManage is enabled, the actual order price will be compared with EA's expected order price. If the difference exceeds this value, the order will be closed (causing minor losses)
Please note: In the scalp stripping strategy, slippage can have a huge impact on profit results (both positive and negative). In my order on August 21st, my broker slippage exceeded 700 points, causing me significant losses. Therefore, on August 24th, the slippage function was urgently added.
Time frame: 1H
requirement:
Low point spread or ECN
Strongly recommend VPS
After downloading, please test it first. The default parameters are not applicable to all platforms, and the profitability may vary greatly among different platforms.
If your computer has excellent performance, you can increase the upper limit of each parameter during testing. Otherwise, you can perform segmented testing on the parameters.
Risk Warning: Please be aware of the risks involved before purchasing Gold Boom. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
Due to platform policy, I have taken the free version GOLD BOOM FV offline.
Gold Boom EA is a powerful scalper for XAU/USD, delivering fast entries, low drawdown, and solid risk management. With fixed SL, smart trailing, and no Martingale If you want a high-precision, profit-driven EA for gold trading, this is it!