It has very few parameter settings, so you don't have to get lost in complex values, easy to install.

Unlike the current popular strategies that rely on neural networks and artificial intelligence, Gold Boom avoids the interference of sudden news in predicting gold price fluctuations through precise research and unique algorithms.

In the rapidly changing gold market, neural networks and artificial intelligence often lag in predictions due to their inability to respond to sudden news in a timely manner, causing traders to miss opportunities and even suffer losses. Gold Boom, based on the partial form of price action from Al Brooks, has improved accuracy with the idea of scalp stripping.

MoneyMnage: If not, use the fixed number of hands below.

Risk: If fund management is enabled, it will be calculated based on the current account deposit currency, with an increase of 0.01 for every X. For example, if the deposit currency is US dollars and the risk value is 100, then every 100 US dollars increases by 0.01 lots. Please calculate based on your account funds and leverage.

TrailTP: Move the profit taking point. If this value is close to TP, there is a high possibility that the order will reach TP, but at the same time, it will reduce the winning rate. Range 20-100, interval step:10.

trailStep:After starting trailTP, the stop loss line is set at the position of the trailstep value below the highest point.(Suggestion: Same as trailTP). Range 20-100, interval step:10.

WeightFactor: The weight factor for placing an order. The smaller the value, the more times the order will be placed. Range1- 20, interval step:1.

SlippageManage: Enable slippage detection.

Allow maximum slippage point: If the slippageManage is enabled, the actual order price will be compared with EA's expected order price. If the difference exceeds this value, the order will be closed (causing minor losses)

Please note: In the scalp stripping strategy, slippage can have a huge impact on profit results (both positive and negative). In my order on August 21st, my broker slippage exceeded 700 points, causing me significant losses. Therefore, on August 24th, the slippage function was urgently added.