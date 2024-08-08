Gold Boom

4.25

Gold Boom ， A scalp stripping strategy EA designed specifically for gold trading.

It has very few parameter settings, so you don't have to get lost in complex values, easy to install.

Unlike the current popular strategies that rely on neural networks and artificial intelligence, Gold Boom avoids the interference of sudden news in predicting gold price fluctuations through precise research and unique algorithms.

In the rapidly changing gold market, neural networks and artificial intelligence often lag in predictions due to their inability to respond to sudden news in a timely manner, causing traders to miss opportunities and even suffer losses. Gold Boom, based on the partial form of price action from Al Brooks, has improved accuracy with the idea of scalp stripping.

mt4 version

Features: No grid or Martingale.

Each order has a fixed stop loss.

Lower drawdown and mobile profit taking to protect profits.

set up:

MoneyMnage: If not, use the fixed number of hands below.

FixLots: If fund management is not enabled, use fixed lots.

MagicNumber: a magic number.

comment: comment.

Risk: If fund management is enabled, it will be calculated based on the current account deposit currency, with an increase of 0.01 for every X. For example, if the deposit currency is US dollars and the risk value is 100, then every 100 US dollars increases by 0.01 lots. Please calculate based on your account funds and leverage.

SL: Fixed stop loss. Range 300-1500, interval step:100.

TP: Fixed interference fit (usually not achievable). Range 100-500, interval step:100.

TrailTP: Move the profit taking point. If this value is close to TP, there is a high possibility that the order will reach TP, but at the same time, it will reduce the winning rate. Range 20-100, interval step:10.

trailStep:After starting trailTP, the stop loss line is set at the position of the trailstep value below the highest point.(Suggestion: Same as trailTP). Range 20-100, interval step:10.

WeightFactor: The weight factor for placing an order. The smaller the value, the more times the order will be placed. Range1- 20, interval step:1.

SlippageManage: Enable slippage detection.

Allow maximum slippage  point: If the slippageManage is enabled, the actual order price will be compared with EA's expected order price. If the difference exceeds this value, the order will be closed (causing minor losses)

Please note: In the scalp stripping strategy, slippage  can have a huge impact on profit results (both positive and negative). In my order on August 21st, my broker slippage  exceeded 700 points, causing me significant losses. Therefore, on August 24th, the slippage function was urgently added.

Time frame: 1H

requirement:

Low point spread or ECN

Strongly recommend VPS

After downloading, please test it first. The default parameters are not applicable to all platforms, and the profitability may vary greatly among different platforms.

If your computer has excellent performance, you can increase the upper limit of each parameter during testing. Otherwise, you can perform segmented testing on the parameters.

Risk Warning: Please be aware of the risks involved before purchasing Gold Boom. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (EA may also incur losses).

Due to platform policy, I have taken the free version GOLD BOOM FV offline.


Reviews 5
Phuti Mpati
59
Phuti Mpati 2025.03.03 15:03 
 

Gold Boom EA is a powerful scalper for XAU/USD, delivering fast entries, low drawdown, and solid risk management. With fixed SL, smart trailing, and no Martingale If you want a high-precision, profit-driven EA for gold trading, this is it!

Jesus Silva Escobar
398
Jesus Silva Escobar 2024.12.17 07:45 
 

So far very happy, one week and all the attractions successful, we will see how it continues

Ali Smith
58
Ali Smith 2024.08.15 12:55 
 

I deposited $100 just for the test as I hate demo tests, and within just 2 days, the bot had already made me $3 That's an impressive return, especially considering the low-risk strategy it employs. I was initially hesitant to invest in a bot, but this bot has completely changed my mind. It's easy to set up and use, even for someone like me who isn't a tech person. The interface is so user-friendly, and the bot's performance is high i am using it on FPMarket for now

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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Gold Boom MT4
Zhong Zhi Jiang
Experts
Gold Boom ， A scalp stripping strategy EA designed specifically for gold trading. It has very few parameter settings, so you don't have to get lost in complex values, easy to install. Unlike the current popular strategies that rely on neural networks and artificial intelligence, Gold Boom avoids the interference of sudden news in predicting gold price fluctuations through precise research and unique algorithms. In the rapidly changing gold market, neural networks and artificial intelligence oft
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Ka Lun Chung
727
Ka Lun Chung 2025.06.22 07:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alex Vito
190
Alex Vito 2025.06.04 10:00 
 

I rented this EA for a month, but I can draw conclusions already now. classic strategy on the breakdown of local minima and maxima. in general neither good nor bad. but this EA cannot earn profit - PNL is in a slight minus.

Zhong Zhi Jiang
822
Reply from developer Zhong Zhi Jiang 2025.06.04 10:15
Hi bro, Perhaps you should spend more time testing this EA. A good EA won't make you rich overnight or cause you to go bankrupt. Please give it some time.
Phuti Mpati
59
Phuti Mpati 2025.03.03 15:03 
 

Gold Boom EA is a powerful scalper for XAU/USD, delivering fast entries, low drawdown, and solid risk management. With fixed SL, smart trailing, and no Martingale If you want a high-precision, profit-driven EA for gold trading, this is it!

Jesus Silva Escobar
398
Jesus Silva Escobar 2024.12.17 07:45 
 

So far very happy, one week and all the attractions successful, we will see how it continues

Ali Smith
58
Ali Smith 2024.08.15 12:55 
 

I deposited $100 just for the test as I hate demo tests, and within just 2 days, the bot had already made me $3 That's an impressive return, especially considering the low-risk strategy it employs. I was initially hesitant to invest in a bot, but this bot has completely changed my mind. It's easy to set up and use, even for someone like me who isn't a tech person. The interface is so user-friendly, and the bot's performance is high i am using it on FPMarket for now

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