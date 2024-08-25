Gold Boom MT4

Gold Boom ， A scalp stripping strategy EA designed specifically for gold trading.

It has very few parameter settings, so you don't have to get lost in complex values, easy to install.

Unlike the current popular strategies that rely on neural networks and artificial intelligence, Gold Boom avoids the interference of sudden news in predicting gold price fluctuations through precise research and unique algorithms.

In the rapidly changing gold market, neural networks and artificial intelligence often lag in predictions due to their inability to respond to sudden news in a timely manner, causing traders to miss opportunities and even suffer losses. Gold Boom, based on the partial form of price action from Al Brooks, has improved accuracy with the idea of scalp stripping.

Features: No grid or Martingale.

Each order has a fixed stop loss.

Lower drawdown and mobile profit taking to protect profits.

mt5 version

set up:

MoneyMnage: If not, use the fixed number of hands below.

FixLots: If fund management is not enabled, use fixed lots.

MagicNumber: a magic number.

comment:comment.

Risk: If fund management is enabled, it will be calculated based on the current account deposit currency, with an increase of 0.01 for every X. For example, if the deposit currency is US dollars and the risk value is 100, then every 100 US dollars increases by 0.01 lots. Please calculate based on your account funds and leverage.

SL: Fixed stop loss.

TP: Fixed interference fit (usually not achievable)

TrailTP: Move the profit taking point. If this value is close to TP, there is a high possibility that the order will reach TP, but at the same time, it will reduce the winning rate.

WeightFactor: Important ordering logic parameter, the smaller the value, the higher the ordering frequency. Scope 1-20

Time frame: 5M

requirement:

Low point spread or ECN

Strongly recommend VPS

After downloading, please test it first. The default parameters are not applicable to all platforms, and the results may vary greatly among different platforms.

Risk Warning: Please be aware of the risks involved before purchasing Gold Boom. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (EA may also incur losses).


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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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