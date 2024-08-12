Gap Finder MT5

With the gaps finder indicator gaps between trading session are automatically added to you chart and you will never miss a gap which you can use in your trading strategies. Gaps often act as a magnet where the markets returns to or when a gap is closed often constitutes a reversal point.You don't have to draw manually gaps anymore.

Key Features:

  • Support for multiple trading sessions in a single chart, e.g market session and future session
  • Configurable number of days to look back for gaps
  • Highly customizable how gaps are displayed, e.g. styles, label locations, colors
  • Displays gap from previous day before session open automatically as line
  • Automatic support for different broker times
  • Automatic adjustment for daylight savings time (DST) changes
  • Automatic detection if markets closer earlier than configured session close time, e.g. holidays.
  • Works on any timeframe and instrument
  • Configurable tolerance when a gap is considered closed, e.g. consider a gap closed even when there is a different of one point.
  • Saturday/Sunday, most holidays where stock exchanges are closed are automatically excluded.

Mandatory Configuration:

  • Timezone of the symbol, e.g. New York for Nasdaq, Dow, S&P, Frankfurt for DAX
  • Start and close time of session in the timezone of the system, e.g. 09:30 - 16:00 for Nasdaq regular trading hours or 09:00 - 17:30 for Xetra Dax trading hours.

Release Notes:

  • 2.00 (Upcoming): Gap labels are now displayed at the gap close level (not at the lower right corner) when displayed as rectangles.
  • 1.00: Initial Release






















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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Outside Bar Indicator MT5
Christian Galsterer
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Outside bars  (Außenstäbe)  are important in professional price action trading and were made popular by Michael Voigt.  Highs and lows of outside bars ( Aussenstäbe ) can be utilized as entry and exit for trades following different strategies. With combining different timeframes you can more easily detect the overall trend of the market, see potential resistance and support levels and also detect change in trend and framing of the market.  Examples for strategies with inside bars (Innenstäbe) an
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