Gap Finder MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 August 2024
- Activations: 5
With the gaps finder indicator gaps between trading session are automatically added to you chart and you will never miss a gap which you can use in your trading strategies. Gaps often act as a magnet where the markets returns to or when a gap is closed often constitutes a reversal point.You don't have to draw manually gaps anymore.
Key Features:
- Support for multiple trading sessions in a single chart, e.g market session and future session
- Configurable number of days to look back for gaps
- Highly customizable how gaps are displayed, e.g. styles, label locations, colors
- Displays gap from previous day before session open automatically as line
- Automatic support for different broker times
- Automatic adjustment for daylight savings time (DST) changes
- Automatic detection if markets closer earlier than configured session close time, e.g. holidays.
- Works on any timeframe and instrument
- Configurable tolerance when a gap is considered closed, e.g. consider a gap closed even when there is a different of one point.
- Saturday/Sunday, most holidays where stock exchanges are closed are automatically excluded.
Mandatory Configuration:
- Timezone of the symbol, e.g. New York for Nasdaq, Dow, S&P, Frankfurt for DAX
- Start and close time of session in the timezone of the system, e.g. 09:30 - 16:00 for Nasdaq regular trading hours or 09:00 - 17:30 for Xetra Dax trading hours.
Release Notes:
- 2.00 (Upcoming): Gap labels are now displayed at the gap close level (not at the lower right corner) when displayed as rectangles.
- 1.00: Initial Release