Safe Growth

Safe Growth EA is perfect for traders who want to keep their capital safe while steadily growing it. This EA uses a combination of Bollinger Bands and EMA, along with Candle Patterns for extra accuracy.

The EA doesn't open trades often. Instead, it waits patiently for the best opportunities, making sure each trade has a high chance of success. This careful approach leads to excellent results in forward testing, with a high win rate and very low drawdown.

Safe Growth EA is ideal for main portfolios that focus on protecting your money rather than chasing big profits. To boost your overall returns, you can use the profits from Safe Growth EA with the "Once Per Day" EA, which aims for higher gains but carries more risk.

Overall, Safe Growth EA is a solid choice for traders looking to grow their investments safely and consistently.


  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Currency Pair: EURUSD (M5)
  • Risk Level: Low Risk
  • Potential Return: 5% - 20% Per Month
  • Strategy: Bollinger Bands, EMA, and Candle Patterns


Settings:

  • Lot Percent: Lot size based on balance*
  • Martingale_Lot_Multiply: Multiplier for Martingale lot sizes
  • TP (Take Profit): Take profit in pips
  • Take Profit by Pips 1st Order: Take profit for the first order in pips (open order)
  • Take Profit Money for Martingale: Take profit by money for Martingale orders
  • Cutloss Percent: Stop loss as a percentage of balance


*Regarding the Lot Percent settings:

  • The percentage values such as 500% or 400% are multipliers used to calculate the lot size based on your account balance. For example, with a 500% setting, the calculation is as follows:
    • If your balance is $100: $100 x 500% = $500, resulting in a 0.005 lot size, which the broker adjusts to the minimum lot size (usually 0.01).
    • If your balance is $1,000: $1,000 x 500% = $5,000, resulting in a 0.05 lot size.


