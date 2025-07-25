SDR26 Gold Master Mind

SDR26 Gold Master Mind Expert has been developed Especially for Gold XAU/USD Pair on MT5 platform and it can also works in all pairs. This Expert Advisor works good on H1 and H4 timeframe but we recomend kindly use H4 time frame for 96% to 99% accuracy and in H1 time frame it work with 80% to 92% accuracy.

SDR26 Gold Master Mind Advisor do not create overtrade it means never create multiple orders in non profit/loss direction.

This Expert create a Single order at a time and will create another order after previous order closed it means your account never goes to empty level in any way and you will get a consistant regular profit.

SDR26 Gold Master Mind Advisor always try to long into profit direction.

Recommend Exness Server to work all its functions properly.


Key Features :


1. Never overtrade.

2. Always open a single trade at a time.

3. Dynamic Increase TP Levels.

4. Always try to long your trade in Profit Direction.

5. Open all trade with proper SL and TP.

6. Specially design for Gold (XAU/USD)

8. Work Superb in high Volatile Market

7. It also can work in other pairs like EUR?USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD etc.

8. With Proper Risk Management.

9. Use in H4 time frame for better result.


