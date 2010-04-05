Pip Titan
- Maydilu Isidra Hart
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 24 luglio 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
PipTitan is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, meticulously crafted to enhance your trading performance with precision and reliability. Harnessing the power of advanced technical analysis and automated trading strategies, PipTitan takes your trading to the next level with its robust features and unparalleled accuracy.
Key Features:
- Automated Price Monitoring: Continuously monitors market prices to trigger subsequent trades at optimal levels.
- User-Friendly Customization: Easy to use
- Configurable Input Parameters: Easily adjustable settings for lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, etc., allowing for tailored trading strategies that fit your risk appetite and trading style.
- Designed for EURUSD
Technical Specifications:
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Market: Forex
- Trading Pairs: Designed for EURUSD
- Time Frame: Optimized for M1 (1-minute) charts
Main features:
- On an account of 100 dollars lot size 0.01 - 0.03. Leverage 1:500
- 1 - 3x investment in a month.
- 0.01 lot 100+
0.02 lot 200+
0.03 lot 300+
PipTitan is designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking to leverage automated trading to maximize their trading efficiency and profitability. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, PipTitan is your reliable partner in the fast-paced world of Forex trading.