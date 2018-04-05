STK strategy
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
STK strategy relies on previous consecutive green or red bars to initiate a buy or sell entry. Fundamental inputs of this strategy include, timeframe (which determines the candle stick period chosen e.g. M1, m5, H1, etc.), candle streak (which is the number of reed or greed candle stick to be considered prior to entry of a sell or a buy) and a buy size filter that determines the size of the bar considered prior to entry of a trade. The strategy can be optimized for any currency pair though it is recommended for USDJPY pair.