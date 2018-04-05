STK strategy

STK strategy relies on previous consecutive green or red bars to initiate a buy or sell entry. Fundamental inputs of this strategy include, timeframe (which determines the candle stick period chosen e.g. M1, m5, H1, etc.), candle streak (which is the number of reed or greed candle stick to be considered prior to entry of a sell or a buy) and a buy size filter that determines the size of the bar considered prior to entry of a trade. The strategy can be optimized for any currency pair though it is recommended for USDJPY pair.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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